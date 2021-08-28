Americans still being turned away by the 82nd

By
M. Dowling
-
0

US citizens fighting to get through enemy lines are trying to get to the airport. When they show their passports to our military at the gate, many are turned away and sent back to the Taliban.

This confirms several reports just like this.

Haqqani terrorists are guarding the gates for the US.

At the same time, at least hundreds of anonymous Afghans are being resettled in Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona, among others. The reason is obvious. This is a Democrat power grab.

Thousands more are coming and there is no possible way they can be vetted.

While many are landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, they are dispersing throughout the nation. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said this week that more than 6,000 Afghans have flown into Dulles airport awaiting resettlement.

You can read more on this link.


