Americans still being turned away by the 82nd

















US citizens fighting to get through enemy lines are trying to get to the airport. When they show their passports to our military at the gate, many are turned away and sent back to the Taliban.

This confirms several reports just like this.

Haqqani terrorists are guarding the gates for the US.

Most Americans don’t understand what’s happening in Kabul – been on this all night again w no end. US citizens are fighting through enemy lines to get to the airport. When they show their blue passport to 82nd soldiers at the gate, many are turned away & sent back to the Taliban. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 28, 2021

All that stands between these Americans & safety/home is the US govt & military. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 28, 2021

At the same time, at least hundreds of anonymous Afghans are being resettled in Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona, among others. The reason is obvious. This is a Democrat power grab.

Thousands more are coming and there is no possible way they can be vetted.

🚨🚨🚨 Our office is hearing that AMERICAN CITIZENS are being turned away from the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban is calling the shots, @POTUS has already started withdrawing U.S. troops & now Americans are stranded with little ground support. Disgraceful. https://t.co/jBJhE8aHhM — Natalie Baldassarre (@N_Baldassarre) August 25, 2021

While many are landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, they are dispersing throughout the nation. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said this week that more than 6,000 Afghans have flown into Dulles airport awaiting resettlement.

