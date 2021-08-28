US is still in Kabul but not saving Americans, Haqqani in charge

















The AP is reporting that the Kabul airport is largely sealed off. So, the US is staying but just drawing down.

“Taliban forces sealed off Kabul’s airport Saturday to most Afghans hoping for evacuation and most NATO nations flew out their troops after two decades in Afghanistan, winding down a frantic airlift that Western leaders acknowledged was still leaving many of their citizens and local allies behind,” the AP reported.

“The United States, which says the round-the-clock flights have evacuated more than 100,000 [anonymous] people since the Taliban claimed Kabul on Aug. 15, was keeping up airlifts ahead of President Joe Biden’s Tuesday deadline for withdrawal,” they wrote.

The US will NOT open the gates. The Haqqani are in charge of the gates (see below).

They told US citizens not to come.

U.S. Embassy in Kabul this morning: 🇺🇸 U.S. citizens should avoid traveling to Kabul Airport because of security threats and those at the Abbey, East, North or Ministry of Interior gates should immediately leave,

https://t.co/fKoaLMITDF — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) August 28, 2021

Britain is also shutting down.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting the same thing: “The U.S. and its allies are turning their focus toward pulling the last of their armed forces out of Afghanistan in the coming days. They have evacuated more than 110,000 people from Afghanistan in the two weeks since the Taliban toppled the Afghan government. Several thousand people were inside the airport and waiting for flights on Saturday. In their print addition, they wrote “the US evacuated more than 100,000 Americans and…” giving a false impression that they are evacuating mostly Americans.

In fact, there are hardly any Americans in relation to the numbers flown out.

The two available gates are guarded by the Haqqani Network – they are very bad guys, and they aren’t letting people in, not that the US wants anyone. Khalil Haqqani, a co-founder of the network, is responsible for some of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan. Khalil Haqqani is Taliban’s Kabul security chief. Ned Price lied and told the press yesterday that they are two separate entities.

We have the power to stop this but the Biden administration won’t. The destruction is intentional.

Correct. and can be STOPPED BY THE US IF IT CHOOSES TO DO SO. Spent all night on the phone with dozens of military & Intel people involved & the consensus: if the American people knew what capability we have that we are not using, they would be STUNNED. https://t.co/PmG5L30GSz — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 28, 2021

Private evacuations continue.

All of these terrorist groups are the same people. When we interrogate them, we find out “Today they are ISIS, two weeks ago they were Taliban and two years ago, they were al Qaeda or something like that. You know so, they’re not fooling anybody except, unfortunately, the Americans who don’t know any better. ”

Watch:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

81 million people in the US allegedly voted for this idiot:

NOW – Biden laughs, takes no questions on Afghanistan from the press.pic.twitter.com/ARWLmRaql8 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 27, 2021

Related















