Americans Who Cheer a Cold-Blooded Killer

This is nauseating. The audience is cheering for a cold-blooded murderer, Luigi Mangione, in the clip below. The host smiles and cheers.

An innocent man, a father of two, a son, and a brother, and the audience cheers for the killer.

These are the people who’d be cheering on the beheading of royalty and prominent people in 18th-century France. They’d be rooting for the lions in the Colosseum.

They need to imagine someone they love walking down the street and who works for a company some lunatic doesn’t like. Luigi not only planned to kill and shoot Mr. Thompson in the back, he walked past him and poured more bullets into him.

If the audience hates our healthcare so much, they need to blame Obama. The costs are because of Obamacare, not United Healthcare.

The murder of Brian Thompson that they are cheering [warning, it’s brutal]

