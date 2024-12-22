Newsom Didn’t Pay the State’s Debt So He Surprised Businesses

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
1
199

Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and Democrat legislators failed to repay a $20 billion federal COVID loan on time, so Gruesome Newsom passed the costs down to overtaxed and unsuspecting business owners.

This is after Newsom forced the closure of small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses were hit with an extra $21 per employee in payroll taxes because California’s Democrats didn’t repay the federal loan.

It will increase by $21 more for each employee until the debt is paid.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz