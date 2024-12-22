Newsom Didn’t Pay the State’s Debt So He Surprised Businesses

Governor Gavin Newsom (D) and Democrat legislators failed to repay a $20 billion federal COVID loan on time, so Gruesome Newsom passed the costs down to overtaxed and unsuspecting business owners.

This is after Newsom forced the closure of small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses were hit with an extra $21 per employee in payroll taxes because California’s Democrats didn’t repay the federal loan.

It will increase by $21 more for each employee until the debt is paid.

Really? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email