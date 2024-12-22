The Left Thinks President Trump Will Invade Panama

At the Turning Point event on Saturday, President-elect Trump said that he wants to take back the Panama Canal. He said it is vital to the deployment of our Navy from the Atlantic to the Pacific and for US commerce.

It is.

Trump said Panama is charging the US ridiculous fees, especially given how it was built with a “HUGE cost to the United States in lives and treasure.”

He suggested that he would demand the Panama Canal back if Panama didn’t begin treating the US more fairly.

The left is going wild, saying Trump is going to invade Panama. They really need to read The Art of the Deal. He’s negotiating, and he’s a good businessman as opposed to the usual politicians. These hysterics are ridiculous.

President-Elect Trump’s comments:

The Panama Canal is considered a VITAL National Asset for the United States due to its critical role to America’s Economy and National Security. A secure Panama Canal is crucial for U.S. Commerce and rapid deployment of the Navy from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and it drastically cuts shipping times to U.S. ports.

The United States is the Number One user of the Canal, with over 70 percent of all transits heading to or from U.S. ports. Considered one of the Wonders of the Modern World, the Panama Canal opened for business 110 years ago and was built at HUGE cost to the United States in lives and treasure – 38,000 American men died from infected mosquitos in the jungles during construction.

Teddy Roosevelt was President of the United States at the time of its building and understood the strength of Naval Power and Trade. When President Jimmy Carter foolishly gave it away for One Dollar during his term in Office, it was solely for Panama to manage, not China or anyone else. It was likewise not given for Panama to charge the United States, its Navy, and corporations doing business within our Country exorbitant prices and rates of passage.

Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way. The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the U.S. This complete “rip-off” of our Country will immediately stop.

The United States has a vested interest in the secure, efficient, and reliable operation of the Panama Canal, and that was always understood. We would and will NEVER let it fall into the wrong hands! It was not given for the benefit of others, but merely as a token of cooperation with us and Panama.

If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us in full and without question. To the Officials of Panama, please be guided accordingly!

The Clips Are Interesting

President Trump responded to the Panama President:

