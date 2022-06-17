Br. Home Secretary Approves Julian Assange’s Extradition to US

Julian Assange‘s extradition to the United States on spying charges was approved by British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Friday. This comes after an April court ruling determining that he could be sent to the U.S.

Mr. Assange does not agree to the spying charge. He says he is a publisher who was given documents and published them.

The Wikileak’s co-founder’s legal team will file an appeal within 14 days.

The Home Office said the courts “have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr. Assange.”

BREAKING: UK Home Secretary approves extradition of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange to the US where he would face a 175 year sentence – A dark day for Press freedom and for British democracy

The decision will be appealedhttps://t.co/m1bX8STSr8 pic.twitter.com/5nWlxnWqO7 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 17, 2022

There are allegations of a CIA plot to kidnap or assassinate Julian Assange. The plan was allegedly shot down by White House lawyers. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denies it.

CIA and Mike Pompeo were stopped by WH lawyers from carrying out their plot to kidnap or assassinate Assange, but the US Govt continues to slowly kill him instead. In 2019 – 2 years ago – doctors warned that what they were doing to him was killing him:https://t.co/CTzUAAEH4i — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 27, 2021

MSN REPORT

“Makes for pretty good fiction, Megyn,” said Pompeo. “They should write such a novel.”

He added, “Whoever those 30 people who allegedly spoke with one of these reporters, they should all be prosecuted for speaking about classified activity inside the Central Intelligence Agency.”

Pompeo called Wikileaks a “non-state hostile intelligence service” that is “actively seeking to steal American classified information.”

“You deny the report?” asked Kelly.

“There’s pieces of it that are true,” said Pompeo. “We tried to protect American information from Julian Assange and Wikileaks, absolutely, yes. Did our justice department believe they had a valid claim which would’ve resulted in the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States to stand trial? Yes. I supported that effort for sure. Did we ever engage in activity that was inconsistent with U.S. law?… We’re not permitted by U.S. law to conduct assassinations. We never acted in a way that was inconsistent with that.”

Related