America’s back! France recalled the ambassador to the US ‘without delay’

















French President Emmanuel Macron recalled his country’s ambassador to the United States in a serious rebuke to the US after Joe Biden ended a pre-existing contract with the French to form a nuclear submarine agreement with Australia. Biden basically destroyed NATO. Remember when the Left said Donald Trump was trying to do that because he wanted each country to pay their fair share?

The deal also involved the UK. No one bothered to mention that to the French. We’re giving Australia the subs for free we hear. Biden said he is a brilliant foreign policy expert.

Biden has done more to destroy NATO than any president in recent history. He also has a border crisis and his administration admitted to a war crime. So, where is he? He’s at a beach in Delaware on a long weekend vacation.

Australian PM Morrison, who turned his country into a penal colony, thinks it’s all justified. Fine, why didn’t they work it out with the French, involving them in some way?

“At the request of the president of the republic, I am recalling to Paris without delay our ambassadors to the United States and to Australia for consultations,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday. “This exceptional decision is justified by the exceptional gravity of the announcements made on 15th September by Australia and the United States.”

Morrison maintains he “made it very clear” during that dinner that Australia might soon scuttle the plan to purchase a dozen diesel-powered submarines from France. Morrison’s team leaked months ago that he was looking for a way out of the deal, but no one in Canberra or Washington notified Paris of a new plan until this week.

“I made it very clear that this was a matter that Australia would need to make a decision on in our national interest,” he said.

French foreign minister Mr. Le Drian made it clear that his country saw the actions of the two nations as a serious breach of trust.

He said the U.S.-Australia partnership, which will result in the abandonment of a previous submarine agreement between Australia and France, constitutes “unacceptable behavior between allies and partners, the consequences of which affect the very conception we have of our alliances, our partnerships and the importance of the Indo-Pacific for Europe,” The NY Times reports.

This recall of the ambassadors to the US and Australia is unprecedented.

According to The Times, “But the move by the French to recall their ambassador to the United States, Philippe Étienne, in order to consult with other officials about the American decision is the kind of step usually taken to punish another country, signaling a bad relationship.

“In March of this year, Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States after Mr. Biden said in an interview that President Vladimir V. Putin would “pay a price” for interference in the 2020 presidential election. Mr. Biden also agreed that Mr. Putin was a “killer.”

Russia hates us too.

But, how can this be? Biden said ‘America’s back.’

At least we don’t have mean tweets, just a brain-addled communist destroying the country and our foreign relations.

