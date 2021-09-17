Shocking Fox report: our border is wide-open, masses equal to Texas towns, they’re coming in taxis

















Fox News applied for permission to fly the drone over the Del Rio bridge and it was granted by the same FAA that banned them. The head of the FAA is answerable to Pothole Pete Buttigieg. The Texas DPS gave Fox reporter Bill Melugin a ride in their helicopter, allowing him to get the same border shots the drone had access to.

The FAA received a lot of blowback and looked dangerously partisan.

Biden went on vacation during this so he doesn’t have to answer a single question.

These numbers equal a significant number of Texas towns. We are no longer America and will have no say over our nation in the future. These are the people who will vote with totalitarian Democrats and determine our future.

More footage. Major thank you to Texas DPS. When the FAA grounded our drones, DPS was willing to get us in the air to show ongoing deteriorating situation at the bridge. The situation is in Del Rio is completely out of control. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8RUXheV8gk — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

Another thing I noticed during our helicopter tour…a bulldozer was clearing out an area near the international bridge. It appears it may be for potential emergency shelters or maybe a processing tent. Clearly, the Feds are going to be putting something there. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/S8SK3Kak71 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 17, 2021

There is no security whatsoever and we do not have borders. We have no idea who these people are.

The people pouring in are mostly from Haiti and they are pouring in NON-STOP. The USA can be Haiti too. What do people think will happen to this country when we import Haitian culture?

Thousands of people are showing up every day and this is only one location. This is happening throughout our borders.

Another 10,000 have almost reached Del Rio and 11,000 are currently under the Del Rio bridge. Taxis are dropping migrants off!

SHOCKING report just now from @BillFOXLA on Fox. Our border is *wide-open* This is BIDEN’S border crisis. pic.twitter.com/QgcEbV8ZFv — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 17, 2021

