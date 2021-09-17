Oops! No discipline after US war crime — admin stands by its good intel

As reported, the United States droned an innocent family but no one will pay a price. They stand by their intel which got innocent people killed. No one will answer for this which is the posture the US has taken throughout this Afghanistan debacle.
BREAKING: Gen. McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, to announce no ISIS-K fighters killed in U.S. drone strike in Kabul Aug 29. 10 civilians killed, including 7 children in Toyota. No disciplinary action expected, officials say. US military stands by intel leading to strike.
— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) September 17, 2021
Joe Biden is merely a figurehead and he’s dispensable. Obama’s fingerprints are all over this.
Right now, Biden’s sunning himself on a beach in Delaware.
This is the announcement from a defense official when the innocent people were hit with a Patriot [Democrat] missile: “Multiple suicide bombers inside the vehicle,” struck by US drone today in Kabul. “Significant explosives in vehicle led to secondary explosions.” Bomber belonged to ISIS-K and were en route to Kabul airport.
That was untrue.
Some of the people the US killed:
The US drone strike in Kabul on Aug. 29th killed Zemari Ahmadi, an engineer working for an American aid group, and 10 members of his family, including 7 children. He was never carrying explosives, he was carrying water to his family. This is a war crime. pic.twitter.com/DCLzVVHCNm
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 12, 2021
This just in from Alfred E. Newman-what me worry?
Breaking a talking horse elected to the senate says…hee har, hee har!
Nothing to see here as the Peter Principle gets elevated to new highs or is it lows?
Failure is a construct of the white male patriarchy and everyone gets an A+ participation trophy with good feelz for all.
Or is it a reversal of the Hanlon razor and malice instead of stupidity?
Hmm…so hmm.
It was pretty disgusting how that “General” declared his Intel essentially valid. Unfortunately no reporter tried to drill down on that statement. (You know reporters aren’t paying attention. The second one asked two questions that had already been answered.) McKenzie claimed he didn’t get the information from the Taliban, and no one asked anything further. He spoke about SigInt information, and is that where the white Toyota came into play. It was brought up how many of those vehicles are in Kabul. He was also asked about the other attacked that supposedly did kill ISIS. Well, this “righteous” attack was “righteous”, until it wasn’t. We will never really know about that one.
This isn’t the First time drone strikes have killed innocents, like wedding parties and other gatherings. But, oh, McKenzie apologized and offered condolences, even offering ex gratia payments; to Who. They’re all dead. How many terrorists were originally like This family and after a “mistake”, joined them. The war profiteering media will never ask a “General” how would he like it if his entire family were wiped out; and if he wouldn’t go and take up arms against that enemy. His demeanor sure doesn’t show an “remorse”.
The days have all run together, but I gather from the briefing the attack on the 13 service members occurred before this event. Apparently the military decided not to hit that vehicle even after it was locked on. Was this attack out of desperation because of that reluctance and standards were minimized. Would all this have even come out if it weren’t for the NYT video analysis. Greg Kelly says some Pentagon sources believe Centcom may have been under some political pressure with an itchy trigger finger.