Oops! No discipline after US war crime — admin stands by its good intel

















As reported, the United States droned an innocent family but no one will pay a price. They stand by their intel which got innocent people killed. No one will answer for this which is the posture the US has taken throughout this Afghanistan debacle.

BREAKING: Gen. McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, to announce no ISIS-K fighters killed in U.S. drone strike in Kabul Aug 29. 10 civilians killed, including 7 children in Toyota. No disciplinary action expected, officials say. US military stands by intel leading to strike. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) September 17, 2021

Joe Biden is merely a figurehead and he’s dispensable. Obama’s fingerprints are all over this.

Right now, Biden’s sunning himself on a beach in Delaware.

This is the announcement from a defense official when the innocent people were hit with a Patriot [Democrat] missile: “Multiple suicide bombers inside the vehicle,” struck by US drone today in Kabul. “Significant explosives in vehicle led to secondary explosions.” Bomber belonged to ISIS-K and were en route to Kabul airport.

That was untrue.

Some of the people the US killed:

The US drone strike in Kabul on Aug. 29th killed Zemari Ahmadi, an engineer working for an American aid group, and 10 members of his family, including 7 children. He was never carrying explosives, he was carrying water to his family. This is a war crime. pic.twitter.com/DCLzVVHCNm — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) September 12, 2021

