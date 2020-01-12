“America’s future has never looked brighter,” so let’s kill it with socialism

“‘As we begin this new year, our economy is booming,’ President Trump told a rally in Toledo, Ohio, on Thursday night. ‘Wages are soaring, workers are thriving, and America’s future has never looked brighter,'” CNSNews.com reported.

CAPITALISM, NOT SOCIALISM

“Friday brought more good news, as the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the number of employed Americans — 158,803,000 — set a 25th record under President Trump,” the report continued.

“Year to year — since December 2018 — 1,858,000 more workers have been added to American payrolls.

“The unemployment rate in December remained at its 50-year low of 3.5%.”

In December 2011, Obama was filling the coffers with a nearly $800 billion stimulus and his unemployment rate was at 8.5%.

The U-6 rate, which includes people who have dropped out of the workforce, is down to 6.7% from a high in the last decade of 17.1%, Reuters reported.

Communista Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ Green New Deal will pay people who don’t feel like working, Capitalism puts them to work.

The stock market hit 29,000 and people have jobs.

WHAT DEM’S MASSIVE IMMIGRATION DOES TO THE POOR

The socialist Democrats’ idea is to flood the country with foreigners, but that hurts the poor the most, according to a new CBO report.

“Immigration, whether legal or illegal, expands the labor force and changes its composition, leading to increases in total economic output,” said the non-partisan report, titled “The Foreign-Born Population and Its Effects on the U.S. Economy and the Federal Budget—An Overview.”

“But this national expansion does ‘not necessarily [deliver] to increases in output per capita,’ or income per person, the report said:

“For example, business leaders say the nation’s enormous population of immigrants has expanded the nation’s workforce, increased consumption, and driven up housing prices. But that inflow has also shrunk the wages of less-educated Americans, the report said.”

In other words, it helps the rich enrich themselves more but the poor are replaced.

Capitalism is the only way to go.

THIS IS WHY TRUMP’S PARTY IS THE PARTY OF THE WORKING MAN

Democrats have no plan other than to impeach the President. They don’t have an agenda. That’s why the President is drawing the crowds at his rallies and Biden and his Democrat comrades are not. The President’s plan is simple — America First. That means capitalism, not socialism.

If you asked me what this is a picture of I would ask why the funeral home has all those Biden signs hanging for someone’s wake. Seriously, if your campaign rally looks like a poorly attended funeral you might want to think a little harder about what you’re doing. https://t.co/gahRxVg7RW — 🌹🍃🍄 Dawn 🔆⏳🌹 (@dawn79364216) January 12, 2020

There’s more people waiting on line for the bathroom at a @realDonaldTrump rally than an entire sleepy Joe Biden rally 🤣🇺🇸#MAGA pic.twitter.com/vGIliTTD0T — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) January 10, 2020

The President’s rally in Toledo, Ohio:

Line of supporters for President Trump rally, Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/29m7osDRHi — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) January 9, 2020

Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio pic.twitter.com/bf36QHL4P7 — john jones (@johnjon50859299) January 10, 2020