This Is Who the DOJ Inexplicably Put in Charge of Fixing Their FISA Mess

The person who will be in charge of fixing all those “mistakes” in the FISA process is an FBI apologist who suggests putting Devin Nunes in prison for his revelations of FBI perfidy.

Yesterday, in a letter made public from FBI Director Christopher Wray to the FISA court, Wray said he “deeply regrets” the “errors” and “omissions” in the FISA warrant on Carter Page. His letter included a list of steps to fix the problem. They want you to believe it is only a problem of “mistakes,” not deliberate mischief or worse.

Now we find out who is in charge of fixing it, and it is inexplicably offensive.

Rep. Devin Nunes, who uncovered the FISA abuse tweeted a Daily Caller article about the fixer with the comment, “You can’t make this up… FISA Court must be trying to abolish itself…”

The DOJ picked David Lawfare Kris.

Actually, it’s only inexplicable if you still have any faith in the FBI and the DOJ. This is an in-your-face insult to half the country. The brazen affront is not meant to be subtle.

DAVID LAWFARE KRIS

On Friday, the DOJ picked former DOJ official David Lawfare Kris to oversee the FBI’s reforms of the FISA warrant procedures. This appointment comes after we all saw what the DOJ/FBI did to spy on the Trump campaign via Carter Page.

Kris is a pundit on a mission to defend the FBI’s surveillance of Carter Page. He also criticized Republicans for suggesting the FBI misled the court. The former DOJ official even suggested Rep. Nunes should face obstruction of justice charges.

We know the Devin Nunes memo about the FISA abuse was accurate. It vindicated Devin Nunes. What the Inspector General didn’t support was the idea that it was deliberate, as did Nunes and at least half of America.

The lawfare blog is out of the far-left Brookings Institute. It’s one-sided. That’s where David Kris chose to write this:

“The central irony of the memo prepared by House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes, we now know, is that it tried to deceive the American people in precisely the same way that it falsely accused the FBI of deceiving the FISA Court. The key question going forward is whether the memo’s authors and sponsors will face any consequences for their dishonesty. If not, we can expect to see more of the same, with potentially dire results.”

He also thinks we should give up our fantasies about expecting an accountable government:

“2. It’s even more disturbing that a purported oversight memo would withhold key facts from the American people in accusing the government of withholding key facts from the court. Had the FBI done in its FISA applications what Nunes did in his memo, heads would have rolled on Pennsylvania Avenue. The court itself, as well as both intelligence committees, several inspectors general, and the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility, all could have brought their shillelaghs to bear. The court, in particular, has done so once before, when it was dissatisfied with the candor of an FBI agent.” [emboldened is ours]

Then he laments the role of Devin Nunes. Perhaps prison for obstruction of justice is an option:

“Congressional oversight is a critically important function, but who watches the watchers? There are only two meaningful overseers for Nunes himself: House Speaker Paul Ryan and the voters of California’s 22nd district. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have urged Ryan to remove Nunes from his role on the House Intelligence Committee. Don’t hold your breath. As for the voters, time will tell, but Nunes won his last election by a wide margin.”

“Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe and others believe that Nunes might be prosecuted for obstruction of justice, despite the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause. If so, a third overseer, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, might also get involved.”

An FBI apologist and Nunes hater will straighten out the FBI’s FISA problem

You vill believe there is no bias, and the bureaucrats are not conspiring!

First, the report repudiates the claims of a coup and related deep-state conspiracies in the FBI as advanced by President Trump and his supporters. 2/9 — David Kris (@DavidKris) December 9, 2019

No political bias?