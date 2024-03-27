AMLO Will Slow Immigration If His Extortion Works

On Sunday, CBS News’ Sharyn Alfonsi interviewed Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during ’60 Minutes’. Obrador blamed the US for the fentanyl crisis, saying most of the fentanyl is created in the US. He also said he’d help with illegal immigration if his demands were met. Obrador repeated his demands from January.

He is no friend to America.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also known as AMLO, threatened the US during the interview. He said that if the Biden administration does not give in to his demands, he will unleash the floodgates of illegal immigration upon the U.S. southern border.

AMLO is part of the problem and refuses to slow down illegal immigration without his demands being met.

They are the same demands he made in January.

AMLO wants:
  • $20 billion a year to poor countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.
  • Lift sanctions on Venezuela.
  • End the Cuban embargo.
  • Legalize law-abiding Mexicans living in the US.

In January, AMLO also said he wanted the US to grant work visas to ten million Hispanics who have worked in the U.S. for at least ten years. Recently, Biden approved giving work visas to illegal aliens for five years.

Other nations, especially Mexico, don’t respect us.


Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
29 seconds ago

The bottom line: “Other nations, especially Mexico, don’t respect us.”
How could they when our president is a senile old fool, we have so many evil judges, and a legislative branch that does not work.

0
Reply
