Tulsi Explains Who She Thinks Is Running the White House

Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama portrayed former Rep. from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard as a traitor and a Putin puppet after she risked her life in service of her country. Tulsi bucked them on war. She addressed that with Tucker Carlson during a recent interview.

“I had the audacity to go against them to challenge the elite of the Democratic Party,” Tulsi said, “which is Hillary Clinton, and it’s Barack Obama, and it’s the people who surround them, in the military-industrial complex, in the media-industrial complex, those who are pushing and it’s not limited the Democratic Party, of course.

“Oh, Mitt Romney also called me a treasonous person who is a Russian asset or something along those lines. So, you know, they are all part of this permanent Washington elite who cannot allow those who challenge them to go unscathed because their whole existence is based around that. It’s a base. It’s based around power and where they get their power from.”

Tucker: And the main source of power, obviously, is the exercise of military force.

Tulsi: Yes. It’s the most powerful. It’s the most powerful thing. We are the most powerful military in the world. And that’s what’s so offensive about them. And what they’re advocating for is, is they they treat our military. It’s like I don’t actually, I don’t want to say they forget, because they’re not stupid. They really don’t care about the men and women who make up our military and who live and die by the consequences of their actions, whether they’re holding office or not. Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are not in office right now, but they still continue to wield immense power in influencing the decisions that are being made.

Tucker asked her who is running the government. “It’s obviously not Joe Biden. You think Hillary?”

Tulsi: It’s not a leap of imagination to know that that’s true. When you look at the people who are in Joe Biden’s administration, they are the people who were the right hands for the Obama administration, for President Obama, and for Hillary Clinton. When Hillary Clinton said herself the other day, she said, oh, yeah, I talk to the White House every day. So it’s not. it is no shock or surprise, who the influences are behind the policies that are coming out of this White House that many people say is the most radical and woke White House that our country has ever seen.

Tulsi left out George Soros. His close ally, Neera Tanden, took over for Susan Rice. She runs domestic policy, including pornographic books in the school libraries.

Go to 28:30:

Ep. 84 Tulsi Gabbard could be the next vice president. Here’s what she believes. pic.twitter.com/ArQkIYNxw6 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 25, 2024

Hillary Clinton said Donald Trump is obsessed with her, but she’s obsessed with him.

Hillary Clinton saying Trump is obsessed with her. And denying the 2020 election, calling President Trump a corrupt human tornado. pic.twitter.com/isIBDqr1iD — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) March 26, 2024

