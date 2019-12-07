Amnesty bill HR 5038 Is like the one that changed California forever

We have a new bill to worry about. HR 5038 is an amnesty bill like the one that forever altered California and put it on the path to socialism. The new bill will give more than 1.5 million farm workers amnesty. Why?

When the farm workers were given amnesty under Ronald Reagan, the controls were so weak that the program was overrun with ineligible people. The fake applicants got amnesty anyway.

Under the new bill, even criminal aliens would be eligible.

There is no penalty for fraud in applications.

Sadly, 28 Republicans are pushing the bill, along with the Democrats. It must be something their donors want. The people sure don’t want it.

It will hurt jobs and change our society.

