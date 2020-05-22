Amy Klobuchar ‘thinks’ her husband took the Trump-promoted drug

Amy Klobuchar, who is undergoing vetting to serve as senile Joe Biden’s running mate, was on The View with her husband a few weeks ago. They were interviewed about his struggle with coronavirus.

Whoopie, who hates Trump, referenced him when she asked about her husband’s treatment. Klobuchar’s response was that Trump told everyone to chug bleach [lie] or to inject light or something [uh, no], although he did ask his expert if injections having the curative powers of these ingredients are possible.

They never mentioned what treatments were used to help her husband, just that the President wasn’t listening to the doctors.

Now, on a radio show, she admitted that she ‘thinks’ he took hydroxychloroquine. She doesn’t know???

She knows or she wouldn’t have admitted that much. She ended with her spiel about the President not listening to the doctors — an easily provable lie. Most of us wish he’d listen to them less often.

Watch, given Joe’s condition, she could end up being the next president: