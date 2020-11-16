“Megalomaniac” Fauci mandates masks, social distancing indefinitely

Dr. Fauci says we have to wear masks and social distance even after the vaccine. If he thinks people are going to wear the mask for years to come, he’s crazy.

He told CNN’s leftist Jake Tapper on Sunday that even with widespread distribution of a vaccine, the public “can’t abandon fundamental public health measures,” specifically social distancing and mask-wearing.

“I would recommend to people to not abandon all public health measures just because you’ve been vaccinated,” Fauci told CNN anchor Jake Tapper on the Sunday show State of the Union.

Fauci insisted that masks and social distancing were here to stay.

“Because even though for the general population it might be 90 to 95 percent effective, you don’t necessarily know for you how effective it is.”

Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would be among those who stay masked.

“I can feel more relaxed in essentially not having the stringency that we have right now. But I think abandoning it completely would not be a good idea,” Fauci said.

Are Americans really going to take this abuse of our liberties? Don’t people see what is going on?

Watch:

Watch this clip in case you have any doubt that Fauci is a megalomaniac who wants you obey his tyrannical dictates for years to come https://t.co/yZrJyJug0V — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 15, 2020

The virus is definitely not as lethal as it was, but the media keeps lying about it. They want to keep Americans frightened.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Allergy, who was wrong on so many things, thinks Christmas might be out this year.

Tapper noted that based on Dr, Fauci’s recommendations, which are expected to extend into the “the second or third” quarter of 2021, “Christmas is probably not gonna be possible.”

Does anyone care what this little tyrant thinks? And notice how Tapper doesn’t even question it.

Watch:

CNN’s Jake Tapper this morning: “Christmas is probably not gonna be possible.” pic.twitter.com/z56ifNCr3G — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 15, 2020

Ric Grennell found the humor in it.

6 people are allowed for Thanksgiving, but 30 are allowed for a funeral. So I will be holding a funeral for my pet turkey that will pass away on November 26th. Refreshments provided. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 14, 2020