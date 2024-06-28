An American President: Kamala Harris

Given his age, if Joe Biden wins, he might not make it to 2028. In that case, here is your next president: Kamala Harris. Just think about it: maybe 12 years of listening to her deep thoughts.

Four minutes of Kamala. I defy you to listen to it without cracking a molar… pic.twitter.com/ylqmEDcxsu — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 28, 2024

So, James Woods explains why we are stuck with Joe, which you already know no doubt.

“The Gordian Knot strangling the Democrats at this moment is the original sin they committed to get Biden elected: Kamala Harris,” Woods said.

“They can’t dump an Indian/Black woman for a greasy white grifter (you-know-who) to replace Biden.

“They brought this nightmare to their own doorstep.

So, the nation, if we still exist, can go from this to Kamala:

this just keeps getting better. pic.twitter.com/utLmTVQWdp — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 28, 2024

Kamala has recipes!

Can you imagine a Kamala-Newsom presidential ticket? pic.twitter.com/NVCxUIZKTP — Freyja™ (@FreyjaTarte) June 28, 2024

And wow to Dr. EdD Jill as her husband, who is at the top of is game, looks on with his extraordinarily sharp intellect [What happened to his cold?]:

Nurse Jill is trying too hard after Joe’s humiliating debate performance…pic.twitter.com/i27P0ugSPp — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) June 28, 2024

He’s sharp, very, very sharp:

Ladies and gentlemen, let’s revisit this supercut from 12 days ago. Well done MSM! pic.twitter.com/pSrnmnoVMo — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 28, 2024

And those stunning outfits EdD Jill wears that Melania could only dream of. How many people think to wear clothes with the word ‘vote’ all over it?

And, yes, rap has “Joe” written all over it.

Checking in on the Biden campaign pic.twitter.com/MwwlwP9qt3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024

Dr. EdD Jill is n adoring wife:

You should be ashamed of yourself for doing this to him, to your party and your country. https://t.co/2wT3QpXvvs — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) June 28, 2024

Oh, look, he’s back, randomly yelling at everybody. Admit it, you’d miss that.

Biden, reading from his giant teleprompter, starts randomly SCREAMING — as the botched drug cocktail finally wears off pic.twitter.com/od3vwELmml — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024

As an aside, here’s another Biden lie:

Biden’s own Pentagon press secretary admits Biden was LYING when he outrageously claimed he’s the “only president this century” not to have any troops killed during his term pic.twitter.com/OXZSgiYbJ3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024

