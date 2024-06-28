Barack Obama Weighs in on Joe Biden’s “Bad Debate Night”

Former president Barack Obama weighed in on Joe Biden’s historically humiliating performance last night, commiserating with Joe, saying, “Bad debate nights happen.”

“Bad debate nights happen,” Barack posted on X. “Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth, who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.”

I think he has everything reversed. Joe only thought of himself all his life. Most recently, when he went pro-criminal and demonized the police, he chose to care nothing about victims. When he opened the borders and let the worst people throughout the world come in, Joe didn’t care at all about Americans. Of course, Joe wasn’t alone. others aided and abetted as Barack Obama is now.

As Joe stirs war fever, he certainly isn’t showing concern for the men and women who will serve.

Biden didn’t just have a bad night. Obama thinks we’re all stupid. Biden is on his way out mentally and perhaps physically. He is unfit, yet Obama doesn’t give a hoot because all that matters is the Marxist ideology.

Kyle Becker noted some of Joe’s lies in last night’s debate:

“Suckers and losers” lie Hitler did good things” lie “Fine people” lie “My son died in Iraq” lie “I capped insulin at $15” lie “I capped Medicaid drug expenses at $200” lie “Retaliation” lie “Trump said he would be a dictator” lie “No soldiers died on my watch,” lie “Border crossings fewer than Trump” lie “Unemployment was 15% under Trump” lie “Trump wants to get rid of Social Security” lie “Billionaires pay 8.2% in taxes” lie “Trump said inject bleach” lie “Border patrol endorsed me” lie

It’s not as if he told 17 or 18 lies. Come on, man.

It’s hard to take this seriously if you have any mental acuity. Obama is responsible for this disaster and the ruination of our nation. Barack gave us Joe.

Obama has been becoming increasingly visible of late. Normally, a president leaves office, and you don’t hear much from them. In Obama’s case, he has his nose in everything.

Remember this?

.@BarackObama told us he was the man behind Biden all along. Obama has been calling the shots, and now the Obama machine is going to take Biden down and replace him ahead of 2024. This is Obama’s third term. And he’s going to do all he can these next 4 months to stop Trump. pic.twitter.com/g8II9ONyNo — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 28, 2024

