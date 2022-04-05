Forget Russians, The Elites Are Coming

While we are distracted by children in masks, a far greater threat is looming and it’s not the Russians.

Shocking images show the Vice President, Secretary Granholm, the White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, and the school principal are MASKLESS as children are forced to wear face coverings at a Washington DC school.

They are the elite – the entitled — and they make little effort to hide it. This is who they are. They are the same people who plan to rule alone once they destroy the Republican Party through mass illegal immigration.

Washington D.C. – the nation’s Capital – is now one of the most totalitarian areas of the country under Democrat rule.

Republican lawmakers, Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Andy Biggs took notice, and that’s good. However, these smaller issues are only a distraction. A far greater threat by elites is taking place.

GLOBAL ELITE PLAN TO RULE THE NEW WORLD ORDER – THIS IS REAL

These local hypocrites are merely a cog in the wheel of the international elitists who met in Dubai for the 2022 World Government Summit.

From March 28th to the 30th, corporate media journalists, heads of state, and CEOs of some of the most profitable companies in the world met for discussions on shaping the direction of the next decade and beyond. They are planning the New World Order. It will be top-down management with an unaccountable government.

The elites envision technocrats leading a world of non-elites living in a feudalistic re-arrangement of society.

Klaus Schwab, the leader of The Great Reset, gave a talk at the Summit entitled, Our World Today… Why Government Must Act Now?. He began: “Thank you, to his excellency for enabling this initiative to define a longer-term narrative to make the world more resilient more inclusive, and more sustainable.”

The word ‘narrative’ is key because, in January 2021, Klaus and the World Economic Forum announced the next phase of The Great Reset, The Great Narrative. He wrote the book of the same title. It is the call to action – the actual takeover.

RULE BY TECHNOCRATS

Investigative reporter Jordan Schachtel noted, “It is a grand call to take sweeping ‘climate emergency’ action via Klaus Schwab’s credentialed elite. It relentlessly hammers home the apparent necessity of taking dramatic tyrannical action to intervene in the climate. And by intervening in the climate, he means radically reorienting every nation on earth by imposing a totalitarian global governance order.”

“We adopt the view that, as they recover from the pandemic and embark on a path to radical and accelerated change, our societies and economies should be … attuned to the needs of our global commons,” the book states.

Part of the plan is to dramatically affect the food supplies and the supply chains this year. At least, that’s what Schwab said.

The 4th Industrial Revolution

Included in this plan is “the 4th Industrial Revolution”, which is aimed at building up digital technology to track and trace each member of society. The vision is of a world where all transactions are logged, every person has a digital ID that can be tracked, and social malcontents are locked out of society via social credit scores.

One panel, Are We Ready for A New World Order?, featured Fred Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council since 2007, as well as an anchor for CNN and a former advisor to former US president George W. Bush. For 25 years, he was a reporter for The Wall Street Journal. The Council is a think tank partnered with Facebook which gives them a huge audience to manipulate. The Great Reset is the NWO they seek. It is mankind’s totalitarian nature once again rearing its ugly head.

We don’t have words for what will follow if they enact their plan. Communism or fascism doesn’t cut it. The NWO combines aspects of some of the worst regimes in history. And now they have the technology to implement control in extraordinary ways.

It will be a world without freedom.

