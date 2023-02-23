An Overlooked Trigger for J6, Police Brutality?

I don’t know who Investigate J6 dot org is, but they strung together some videos of what appears to be police brutality, leading to the J6 riot at the Capitol. The clips are not fully in context but are concerning. Investigate J6, whoever they are, said some were never seen before. They were using blast munitions.

The clips were reposted at The Gateway Pundit earlier.

They point to poor policing and excessive force. The police started the violence if these clips are accurate. However, there was a lot of other activity in and outside the Capitol that would give it more context. We don’t know what the police see elsewhere or what they were told by the politicians who would find a riot expedient.

The beating of Rose Boyland and the shooting of Ashli Babbitt, not covered here, are indefensible.

TIMELINE IN THE VIDEOS

1:07: dissent was shut down by Pelosi and Pence because of COVID.

1:13 pm: Officer Thau and the DC Metropolitan Police arrived on the Capitol’s West Plaza. Upon arrival, Thau frantically requests Capitol Police provide him with “blast munitions” to start throwing at the mostly peaceful crowd. Thau repeatedly requests “blast munitions” from different supervisors on the ground for the next 10 minutes.

1:17 pm” Thau orders Capitol PD ‘snipers nest’ to continue firing indiscriminately into the crowd. He screams “let’s go, fucking shoot them!” “Shoot! Shoot! Shoot!”

1:22 pm: Thau grabs a DC officer’s taser. He then rushes to the front line and proceeds to tase a random protestor who can be heard screaming in pain. The crowd responds angrily to Thau’s offensive use of the weapon, yelling “what the fuck is wrong with you guys?!”

1:25 pm until 2:25 pm: Capitol and DC police incite the crowd with an unrelenting barrage of grenades and mortars. Protestor Kevin Greeson drops dead at 1:28pm. Witnesses allege he was killed by one of these grenades.

2:02 pm: protestor Derrick Vargo is pushed from a ledge on the NW staircase by a Capitol PD officer as he attempts to hang a Trump flag.

2:03 pm: DC police first use their LRAD system (long range acoustic device), in violation of established protocol. DC law requires police to give 3 separate warnings with the LRAD and an opportunity to disperse before using violence or munitions to clear a protest crowd.

2:18 pm: DC police Sgt. Edwards admits to his Commander that their munitions are hitting innocent people. Officer Thau admits that they are inciting ten protestors for every person they hit.

2:19 pm: the DC commander orders officers not to “lose the steps of the Capitol.”

2:25 pm: more 40mm munitions arrive. Thau orders Officer ‘Rich’ to shoot a CS mortar “over the fucking scaffolding.” Rich misfires and gases the entire DC police line, causing them to retreat.

2:33 pm: Thau tells arriving DC MPD officers to abandon the West Plaza, ordering them “do not go down the fucking stairs.”

What led to the storming of the US Capitol on January 6th? #FollowTheTimeline POLICE BRUTALITY evidence thread. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/rbAoyjRAOk — InvestigateJ6 (@InvestigateJ6) February 20, 2023

On January 6th at 1:13pm: Officer Thau and the DC Metropolitan Police arrived on the Capitol’s West Plaza. Upon arrival, Thau frantically requests Capitol Police provide him with “blast munitions” to start throwing at the mostly peaceful crowd. pic.twitter.com/6Uve6W8Vf8 — InvestigateJ6 (@InvestigateJ6) February 20, 2023

Thau repeatedly requests “blast munitions” from different supervisors on the ground for the next 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/xuUTRNh8pG — InvestigateJ6 (@InvestigateJ6) February 20, 2023

At 1:17pm, Thau orders Capitol PD ‘snipers nest’ to continue firing indiscriminately into the crowd. He screams “let’s go, fucking shoot them!” “Shoot! Shoot! Shoot!” pic.twitter.com/R2zzliZJlx — InvestigateJ6 (@InvestigateJ6) February 20, 2023

At 2:03pm, DC police first use their LRAD system (long range acoustic device), in violation of established protocol. DC law requires police to give 3 separate warnings with the LRAD and an opportunity to disperse before using violence or munitions to clear a protest crowd. pic.twitter.com/CK9tepSw2t — InvestigateJ6 (@InvestigateJ6) February 20, 2023

On January 6th at 2:18pm, DC police Sgt. Edwards admits to his Commander that their munitions are hitting innocent people. Officer Thau admits that they are inciting ten protestors for every person they hit. 💣🔥 pic.twitter.com/1YU7RrYkBM — InvestigateJ6 (@InvestigateJ6) February 20, 2023

At 2:33pm, Thau tells arriving DC MPD officers to abandon the West Plaza, ordering them “do not go down the fucking stairs.” pic.twitter.com/IDyze55TqY — InvestigateJ6 (@InvestigateJ6) February 20, 2023

Related