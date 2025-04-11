Professor Calls for Pushing US Manufacturing Overseas

By
M Dowling
Professor Galloway, an incredibly rich talking head, doesn’t want to bring manufacturing back, leaving us subject to the whims of people who hate us. It also leaves jobs overseas. NYU Professor Scott Galloway is out of touch, but he has about $100 million so what does he care?

He’s defending slave labor and cheap junk when he defends China. Galloway is also defending China making our drugs and some of our military equipment. He apparently thinks we are too good to manufacture, leaving a lot of Americans out of work.

Towns all across America have been destroyed with manufacturing factories going out of business or moving their production overseas. How can a professor support this?

As Steve Bannon says, we underwrite China’s security that’s why the Chinese Communist Party is “fighting to the end.” Donald Trump’s model is sustainable.

Here is a good post by The Researcher:


