Professor Calls for Pushing US Manufacturing Overseas

Professor Galloway, an incredibly rich talking head, doesn’t want to bring manufacturing back, leaving us subject to the whims of people who hate us. It also leaves jobs overseas. NYU Professor Scott Galloway is out of touch, but he has about $100 million so what does he care?

He’s defending slave labor and cheap junk when he defends China. Galloway is also defending China making our drugs and some of our military equipment. He apparently thinks we are too good to manufacture, leaving a lot of Americans out of work.

Towns all across America have been destroyed with manufacturing factories going out of business or moving their production overseas. How can a professor support this?

Scott Galloway Argues Against Bringing Manufacturing Jobs Back to the U.S. “We have outsourced low wage jobs overseas such that we can create more profits, more investments and create higher wage jobs” pic.twitter.com/mM4N4ziCqa — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 11, 2025

As Steve Bannon says, we underwrite China’s security that’s why the Chinese Communist Party is “fighting to the end.” Donald Trump’s model is sustainable.

Bannon: Their model isn’t sustainable. President Trump’s is. The CCP is fighting it bc we’ve underwritten their security. That’s why your defense budget is a trillion dollars. We’ve lost 5M manufacturing jobs. 9M Americans work 2 jobs. Most can’t cover a $1K emergency. No… pic.twitter.com/2XZrpcpSQx — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) April 11, 2025

Here is a good post by The Researcher:

In May 2024, these “democracy defenders”, aka globalist democracy dictators, discussed why Trump won in 2016. This guy says he knew Trump was going to win in part because Trump was talking about bringing back manufacturing which had been decimated by NAFTA and shipping our jobs… pic.twitter.com/iUhiPYts2Z — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) April 4, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email