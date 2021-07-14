Americans react to report that Biden has a plan for an enemy list

















Earlier we noted that Biden’s admin, under the leadership of FBI Director Chris Wray, is accused of planning to go after all social media and influencers who helped radicalize the January 6th rioters/trespassers.

If you have a website or tweet to a large following, you better hope the Buffalo Horn guy doesn’t have you bookmarked.

As you can imagine, it hasn’t gone over well so we thought we’d share some responses with you.

So will the author of the Time article detailing the shadow campaign strategy for Biden also be included in that list or is it only political party affiliation that determines who can tell the truth?

🤔 https://t.co/yqJNxszdkg — MFoxhunter (@mfoxhunter) July 13, 2021

It hasn’t even been 6 months yet, and they’re already rounding us up for the gulags…. the only campaign promise Biden has kept. https://t.co/AGgAPMs9pQ — Justine Brooke Murray (@Justine_Brooke) July 13, 2021

Perfectly normal government behavior — in a totalitarian state. https://t.co/Gus7Tmik3O — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 13, 2021

This is so un-American it makes my skin crawl. https://t.co/40JWCNyGhe — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) July 13, 2021

The Democrats sure love lists. https://t.co/oUzQwFJ1EY — Jordan Rachel (@TheJordanRachel) July 13, 2021

This is the most anti-American thing I’ve ever heard https://t.co/ieB405OXfj — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) July 14, 2021

Gonna be super offended if I’m not on this list. https://t.co/uLR6UbjbQT — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 13, 2021

Related















