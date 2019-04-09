Anarchy at the border! People pouring in from more than 50 countries

A caravan-size influx of migrants is flooding across the border each week in just a single sector, a top Border Patrol official told lawmakers Tuesday. The crisis at the border is growing and Congress still denies there is a crisis and does nothing. There is complete anarchy at the border.

It is evil to open our borders and not vet anyone who is coming in. There are many evil people and deadbeats who will come in from foreign lands and this will come at a great price for citizens and legal residents.

The largest surge among groups of migrants was among “family units,” or groups of migrants traveling with children. The number of arrests of family units rose from 36,000 in February to 53,000 in March.

The criminals know they can get anyone and everyone in if they are with a child.

The numbers are unsustainable.

“#CBP is currently experiencing an unprecedented and unsustainable situation at the Southwest border—a border security and humanitarian crisis,” the agency tweeted.

SHOCKING DATA OUT OF ONE SECTOR ALONE

The open borders Democrats are ruining the country. It’s anarchy at the border.

At a congressional hearing, the RGV Chief made some alarming statements like the fact that people are pouring in from 50 different countries.

“Much media attention has focused on caravans coming across from Central America,” Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Rodolfo Karisch said at a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing. “But the fact is that RGV is receiving caravan-equivalent numbers every seven days.”

Karisch said his sector has apprehended people from 50 different countries, including China, Bangladesh, Turkey, Egypt, and Romania.

Last week #YumaSector #BorderPatrol arrested people from 11 different countries for being illegally present in the U.S. #NationalSecurity @CBP

– Guatemala

– Honduras

– El Salvador

– Mexico

– Nicaragua

– India

– Romania

– Ecuador

– Afghanistan

– Yemen

– Republic of Myanmar pic.twitter.com/wsj5c9E4cW — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) March 29, 2019

Does this mean we’re not racists? Or does it mean we hate everyone in the world? How will Democrats sell this?

“People are traveling across hemispheres to attempt to illegally enter the U.S., using the same pathways as the Central Americans,” he said.

Karisch noted that Border Patrol has apprehended more families illegally crossing the border in the first five months of fiscal 2019 than during all of fiscal 2018.

ALMOST 100,000 ILLEGALS POURED IN BETWEEN PORTS OF ENTRY

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended more than 76,000 migrants across the border in February.

Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection showed that 92,607 people were apprehended after crossing the border between ports of entry in March, compared to 66,884 the previous month.

In the Rio Grande Valley alone, Karisch said that at current pace, they would have more than 260,000 apprehensions in his sector by the end of fiscal 2019. There were 162,000 in RGV last year. He also said that his agents apprehend, on average, 1,000 people a day.

U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Rodolfo Karisch on the border crisis: The border is “receiving caravan-equivalent numbers of migrants every 7 days.” pic.twitter.com/tXOVY6p1jq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 9, 2019

Close to 80 percent of unaccompanied minors are placed with parents or sponsors who are illegally present in the United States. —Cmdr Jonathan White, deputy director for children’s programs within @HHSGov — CharlotteCuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) April 9, 2019