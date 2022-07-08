And You Thought Boris Johnson Resigned

Boris Johnson, who has resigned but didn’t use the word “resign” in his farewell speech, will stay on as Prime Minister until a replacement is selected. The decision to stay on was his alone. As a result, his actual departure could take months, giving conservatives major headaches. They’re going to need a crane to get him out of 10 Downing Street.

In the history of forced resignations, there has hardly been one where the subject was so unabashedly resistant. He is the equivalent of a RINO and his liberal rule just didn’t work.

Some lawmakers said his departure is not soon enough and insisted that Johnson immediately hand over power to his deputy, Dominic Raab.

“As well as resigning as party leader the PM must resign his office,” Tory parliamentary deputy Nick Gibb said.

“After losing so many ministers, he has lost the trust and authority required to continue.” At least 10 top officials are said to be vying to succeed Johnson, including newly resigned Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, and junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt.

A snap YouGov poll found that Wallace was the favorite among Conservative Party members to replace Johnson, followed by Mordaunt and Sunak, the New York Post.

Real conservatives in Britain say Wallace would be more of the same and Mordaunt would be a great pick.

Nigel Farage Warned About Him

“I have been warning about Boris Johnson because you see, you have a thing in America called RINOs, right? And we’ve had a very similar phenomenon here because Johnson rode off the wave of Brexit. I mean, he wouldn’t even been prime minister if I hadn’t done what I’d done. And he gets elected with a big majority to govern the country, he gets elected as a conservative and hey, guess what? He governs as a liberal,” Farage told Charlie Kirk in a recent podcast.

“And that’s what we’ve been through — two and a half years of agony, two and a half years of a conservative prime minister putting up taxes, increasing the size of the State, allowing immigration, both legal and illegal, to rise to record numbers, oh, and I almost forgot — going for net-zero to the extent where we don’t produce our own energy or we export our manufacturing jobs. So, he’s gone today, and that must be a good thing,” he told Kirk.

“There is now going to be a battle for the heart and soul of the conservative movement in our country.”

Here’s a prime example of what Boris thinks is conservatism:

.@BorisJohnson: G7 nations must build back in a “greener,” “more gender neutral and perhaps a more feminine way” pic.twitter.com/nLbYzGDk7d — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 11, 2021

HE CLEARLY DOESN’T WANT TO GO AND CASTS BLAME

Johnson revealed that he had argued to his cabinet that a change of government at this current moment would be “eccentric” given the country’s needs. He accused his own parliamentary party of acting under a “herd instinct” and referred to a “Darwinian” method of leadership selection. He, it seems, was the victim of his party’s senseless antics, the Conversation notes.

“Them’s the breaks” he concluded.

He clearly doesn’t think he should go. It’s not his fault.

For the vast majority of Conservatives who spoke to CNN, this is a moment of great relief. “It would have been a lot better if he’d gone 24 hours earlier, when members of his own government were telling him it was time,” says one former cabinet minister. “But I am optimistic that a new leader can sweep all of that away. It just needs to happen quickly.”

The “all of that” the former minister refers to is the reputational damage that Johnson’s behavior in office – from law-breaking to clinging to power – has done to the party, CNN reports.

Hundreds of people have gathered at 10 Downing Street to boo Boris Johnson and his loyalists, like Andrea Jenkyns (Member of Parliament). I send a boo to the warmonger in chief, too. Take a look:pic.twitter.com/XNi6gazoDg — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 7, 2022

