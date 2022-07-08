Italian Farmers, Perhaps the World, Join the Dutch Farmer’s Rebellion

To become truly great, one has to stand with people, not above them. – Montesquieu

The Farmer’s Rebellion in The Netherlands is the result of globalism gone too far. It’s the embodiment of it and it is what the future has in store if the West continues down this path. Globalism has come to mean the erasing of borders and national institutions, replacing them with a centralized dictatorship in world organizations.

Whether this revolt is going to become worldwide or have any impact, we can’t say, but, for now, it is growing.

Countries that are employing the practices are most exemplified in Canada, the US, Britain, The Netherlands, and others.

One of the tactics is to use extremist views of climate change to control even the food we eat.

THE NITROGEN POLICY

The EU – World Economic Forum (WEF) – plan to shut down farms over nitrogen emissions has caused the very liberal people of The Netherlands to rise up. That angst has reached Italy. Some farmers are heading for Rome in their tractors.

It’s not only the Dutch who will lose half of their farms. The suggestion to use the Nitrogen Policy to shut down 50% of the farming and cull herds by 25% came from Klaus Schwab, the WEF ruler.

What does the WEF think people will eat when the farms are gone?

People are starting to reject at least some of the policies. Emanuel Macron lost his majority in France, Boris Johnson imploded in the UK, Mario Draghi is under extreme pressure in Italy, Mark Rutte is meeting resistance in the Netherlands, Biden is barely hanging on, and Justin Trudeau is embroiled in several scandals in Canada. Perhaps we will see enough pushback against the ideas of the far-left World Economic Forum.

At the same time, the WEF is pushing for war with Russia and China. People might want an anti-war rebellion as well. No good will come of war with these nuclear nations.

IT’S HAPPENING 🇮🇹: Italian farmers are rising up in protest, threatening to take their tractors to Rome. “We are not slaves, we are farmers! We cannot make ends meet!” pic.twitter.com/FAznWFXmM0 — Keean Bexte 🇳🇱 (@TheRealKeean) July 7, 2022

Italian farmers also rise up: “We are not slaves, we are farmers! We cannot make ends meet!” Then a warning to politicians: “Let’s come to Rome!” The unjustified and nefarious increase in raw materials and basic necessities have brought the agricultural sector to its knees. pic.twitter.com/3yOTuM6Md9 — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the farmers in The Netherlands are blocking food from getting to stores.

What is happening in The Netherlands is that the state will seize and shut down farms under the guise of affecting climate change. The Great Reset, which is real, is just another word for Global Communism.

🇳🇱 Netherlands: Supermarkets are running out of food. Farmers and truckies. As the farmers protest begins to bite, their power is the fear of corrupt governments world-wide. Italian and Polish farmers protesting. So, where are the Aussie truckies and farmers in all this? pic.twitter.com/neqZUrSVXL — Phoenix Rising 🇦🇺🇰🇭 (@neildphoenix) July 7, 2022

A WORLD IN CRISIS, A WORLD WITHOUT THE TRADITIONAL USA

German farmers along the border are joining the revolt, sympathizing with the Dutch

German farmers also rise up. Dutch, Italian, Polish and German, this is growing into a global movement. pic.twitter.com/R4XNMoeJUf — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 7, 2022

Polish farmers aren’t happy and are starting to rebel.

A farmer in the Polish city of Lublin has refused to sell his land to developers. Here he is harvesting his crops last week in the middle of a housing estate. Via Igor Gorczyca on FB: https://t.co/I41EpSY2NB pic.twitter.com/uxf1FBvnKX — Daniel Tilles (@danieltilles1) August 17, 2020

Polish farmers also rise up in Warsaw: “That’s enough! We won’t let ourselves be robbed!” They accuse the political class of destabilizing production by raising interest rates, which does not stop inflation: “We workers cannot pay for the crisis created by the politicians!” pic.twitter.com/waEUoO5zrs — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 7, 2022

In Libya, the people are rioting over the horrendous living conditions.

In #Libya, terrible living conditions and a political deadlock have spurred protests in cities including #Tripoli, #Tobruk, and #Benghazi. Take a look as protesters set fire to a parliament building:pic.twitter.com/Fr4TFrYKgQ — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 8, 2022

Massacres and misery in Ethiopia.

Protesters gather in #Ethiopia to denounce the recent massacres of ethnic #Amhara in the #Oromia region and demand the resignation of PM #AbiyAhmed. Take a look as they chant, “Down, down, Abiy:”pic.twitter.com/KnWsN1l1p1 — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 8, 2022

The socialist regimes of Chávez and Maduro have pushed #Venezuela into an economic death spiral. According to my measurements, the Venezuelan bolivar has depreciated ~99% against the US Dollar since January 1st, 2020. Official dollarization is Venezuela’s only hope. pic.twitter.com/KnM765uiQR — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 7, 2022

Rebellion is expanding into the Balkans.

NORTH MACEDONIA – Unrest is spreading through the Balkens now, people are barely surviving the increases in food and fuel price increases. We are being kept in the dark by our media & under new protest laws by our government incase we get any ideas 🔥pic.twitter.com/IcX59lVz8T — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) July 7, 2022

Japan lost its former Prime Minister.

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe died, at the age of 67, after being shot at a campaign event during a speech for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. This took place in the city of Nara in western Japan on Friday. According to local media, a suspect has been arrested following the incident and remains in custody. The killer didn’t try to escape.

The suspected killer, who is seen on film shooting him, is unemployed 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami. He told officers he used a handmade gun.

Japan is a gun-free zone.

WARNING: GRAPHIC I almost hesitate to share this video, which very clearly shows the moment Abe was shot. Not for the faint of heart. pic.twitter.com/AeU5fmfHck — Gearoid Reidy リーディー・ガロウド (@GearoidReidy) July 8, 2022

It’s unclear if this has any deep-seated meaning beyond one madman.

Ironically, Abe often spoke throughout his career about revising the Japanese Constitution to give the Japanese Self-Defense Forces (SDF) greater room to expand. On Friday, he was murdered in cold blood by an alleged member of the Self-Defense Forces, according to America First Report.

Abe wanted peace with Russia and China and pursued that goal with his foreign policy and initiatives.

Related