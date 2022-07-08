Self-Defense Is Now Murder in Soros DA Bragg’s NYC

As we discovered with the Kyle Rittenhouse case, the Left doesn’t believe in the right to self-defense. Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan DA whose election was funded by George Soros, and doesn’t charge actual criminals, charged a bodega owner with murder for a self-defense killing.

Bodega owner Jose Alba was forced to kill a career criminal who was trying to kill him.

Jose Alba, a 51-year-old clerk in a Bronx bodega, is incarcerated in the infamous Riker’s Island jail.

Austin Simon has eight known arrests on charges including assault, domestic assault, and robbery. He was on parole after being jailed for attacking a cop. Now, he’s dead after manhandling and violently attacking Jose Alba.

The Story

It started with a woman trying to buy a bag of chips with her welfare food stamps card. There wasn’t enough money on the card so Alba took the chips back. The woman got angry, knocked things off the counter, and then went to get her boyfriend, career criminal Austin Simon.

Simon shoved Alba into a chair and screamed at him while hovering over him. Alba tried to pass Simon. Simon grabbed him, and that’s when Alba grabbed a knife to defend himself. The girlfriend attacked Alba with a knife she was carrying. The rest is out of the camera view but when it’s over, Alba has a deep cut on his arm.

Simon was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bragg charged Alba with second-degree murder and made sure the bail was $250,000 which he can’t afford. Meanwhile, the girlfriend wasn’t charged for attacking Mr. Alba.

Soros DA Bragg is literally evil and New York City residents are living in an upside-down world. Bragg lets vicious criminals go and arrests the wrong people. That is evil and a horrendous miscarriage of justice.

There is a movement building, “Free Jose Alba”.

You can watch the altercation here:

61-year-old bodega worker Jose Alba was attacked by an enraged career criminal, Austin Simon, who went behind the counter and choked him over a bag of chips. Alba defended himself, and Simon died. DA Alvin Bragg has charged him with murder. pic.twitter.com/FIfL1O1q7X — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 7, 2022

KAYLEIGH MCENANY BRINGS LIGHT TO THE CASE

“Outnumbered” co-host Kayleigh McEnany criticized the “sick, twisted” policies that led to a murder charge for New York City bodega worker Jose Alba, who stabbed and killed an attacker in self-defense. McEnany noted Thursday that Alba’s choice was apparently between his own life or serving time at Rikers Island.

“I feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone,” Kayleigh McEnany began. “What kind of sick, twisted place are we sitting in here in the middle of New York City, where this man who is defending himself is put in jail? …

“Simon came back reportedly about 10 minutes later with a mission to confront this individual, as you point out, shoved him against a wall. As you point out, grabbed him on the back of the neck. And all he did was defend himself.

“Alba has no criminal history. He’s just a good, hardworking person who immigrated to this country and has been a law-abiding citizen.

His daughter said, “It was either him or the guy at the moment. He’s never hurt anybody. He’s never had an altercation where he had to defend himself. This is the first time for him.”

“So you have to make a choice between your life or going to Rikers Island, which we all know is a pretty brutal place. Thank goodness we live in a country that’s trial by jury. I hope these charges are dropped.”

