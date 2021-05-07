Anderson Cooper scores the worst ratings of any Jeopardy host in a tryout









Anderson Cooper is trying out to be the host of Jeopardy, whose fans are aging conservatives for the most part. He is a record-holder. No one hosting so far has done as badly as he has in the ratings.

He had a teeny audience.

The former host was the much-beloved, non-political Alex Trebek who died at age 80 from pancreatic cancer.

According to The Wrap the 53-year-old Cooper dropped the series ratings 7% from the week before when Green Bay Packers’ QB Aaron Rogers hosted. Even Dr. Oz, who Variety columnist Daniel D’Addario accused of giving the show a black eye, attracted a bigger audience — putting up a 5.2 share in his first week to Cooper’s 5.1.

Cooper’s short-lived reign cost the show its top-of-the-game show heap. It fell behind Family Feud.

So far, Ken Jennings, a former champion, has been the most popular emcee. Twitter’s cancel culture seemed to bash him out of the job with old jokes they found offensive.

Jennings apologized, and the company was okay with him. Loyal viewers didn’t care about the old jokes.

Cooper will be on again next week and that will determine if it was a fluke.

Other future guest hosts are “60 Minutes” veteran Bill Whitaker, “Today’s” Savannah Guthrie, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, “Good Morning America’s” George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, Fox Sport’s Joe Buck, and CNBC’s David Faber.

They’re all Leftists and the audience is conservative older people as we said.

The Wall Street Journal will make a decision by August. There is a good chance they will screw it up because they don’t really understand their audience or they’ll cave to the cancel culture.

