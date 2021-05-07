Biden ‘sue & settle’ scheme: fly deported illegals back to US/give reparations









The Biden administration is looking to happily ‘settle” with the ACLU over 1,000 [for now] illegal aliens who were deported under Donald Trump. The government will fly them back to the US and give them compensation/reparations from taxpayer-funded benefits.

This is a sham.

This is more of the Obama ‘sue and settle’ scheme where some far-left group sues the government as the administration smiles and winks. The next step is the government gladly settling because the far-left group is doing exactly what they want. It’s a great way to avoid Congress if you don’t want to be bothered and prefer dictatorship.

Democrats used the scheme frequently in EPA cases. It was regulation via a dictatorship.

The ACLU did the exact same thing in August 2014, and the government used the lawsuit to do what they wanted to do — legalize at least hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens.

The Biden admin has already said they want to bring back everyone who was deported. They think deportations are “unfair.” This is merely a start. Once the precedent is set, the administration will be flying them all back. And they will be legalized with a path to citizenship. This is according to the terms of the settlement.

NBC News reports:

“The ACLU is in settlement negotiations with the Biden administration to provide full relief to the thousands of separated families, not just reunification in the U.S. but permanent status, compensation, and social services,” Gelernt told NBC News. [Emphasis added]

…

Advocates for the families are seeking to have them reunited inside the U.S., provided with compensation and social services, and granted permanent legal status to remain in the U.S. [Emphasis added]

That is one of the biggest scams – the idea of keeping all families together. Send the whole family back.

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson told NBC News that the administration is

…actively working to develop a system for processing and reunifying over a thousand families and to set up a system to provide mental health support and stability to thousands of more families who are here in the United States and still trying to heal from the trauma caused by their separation.

So, we’re going to give them therapy after they came in illegally?

“We are committed to working with the private sector and with the NGOs, attorneys, and advocates who have done tremendous work in support of these families,” the DHS spokesperson said.

Aside from the potential amnesty, Biden has touted a massive amnesty plan for the roughly 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. that would put most on track to eventually obtain American citizenship.

Most significantly, that amnesty plan would allow illegal aliens to fly back to the U.S. and secure amnesty with a path to citizenship if they were deported under the Trump administration.

Biden is replacing citizens very quickly.

