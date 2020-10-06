Andrew Cuomo tells us all we need to know

The first clip with Andrew Cuomo tells you all you need to know as you follow all the COV mandates in your state.

Do masks really work? No one really knows for sure. Andrew Cuomo doesn’t take it seriously – watch.

We have some interesting charts to consider. We’re not saying to not wear the masks. Wear the masks if that’s the rule. It might help. Definitely don’t gather. COV is very contagious and if you’re not near people you’re sure of, you can’t catch it.

Cali Governor Is a Tyrant

Some of the blue state governors and mayors are tyrannical. Take the California Governor Newsom. He told diners to put the mask on in between bites in a restaurant. That’s simply idiotic, especially since no one’s near the table generally.

Progressive California Leads Nation By Becoming First State To Mandate Full-Body Masks https://t.co/Ylod7pqMsE — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 6, 2020

A study in May concluded that the illness has its own dynamics unrelated to the lockdown.

In any case, here are the charts:

Daily cases per 1M population in New York. Did the mask mandates work? Chart by @ianmSC via https://t.co/M68xNkJFXb pic.twitter.com/GkBPXwwVPh — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2020

Daily cases per 1M population in France. Did the mask mandates work? Chart by @ianmSC via https://t.co/M68xNkJFXb pic.twitter.com/aQMazSahJ3 — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2020

Daily cases per 1M population in Spain. Did the mask mandates work? Chart by @ianmSC via https://t.co/M68xNkJFXb pic.twitter.com/C6S7yy6AFE — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2020

Daily cases per 1M population in Peru. Did the mask mandates work? Chart by @ianmSC via https://t.co/M68xNkJFXb pic.twitter.com/2wG679czFd — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2020

Daily cases per 1M population in West Virginia. Did the mask mandates work? Chart by @ianmSC via https://t.co/M68xNkJFXb pic.twitter.com/M6WaAMguCH — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2020

Daily cases per 1M population in Kansas. Did the mask mandates work? Chart by @ianmSC via https://t.co/M68xNkJFXb pic.twitter.com/BsNSNAYbuY — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2020

Daily cases per 1M population in LA, Orange, Ventura and San Diego counties. Did the mask mandates work? Chart by @ianmSC via https://t.co/M68xNkJFXb pic.twitter.com/ShL6VrNW6I — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2020

Daily cases per 1M population in Hawaii. Did the mask mandates work? Chart by @ianmSC via https://t.co/M68xNkJFXb pic.twitter.com/C2k3wN1yvK — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) October 6, 2020

Uh Oh Joe!

Biden preaches about wearing masks, then walks off without wearing one#WearADamnMask pic.twitter.com/xdjTTaoP92 — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) October 6, 2020

Florida is doing fine without the masks so far:

On 9/25 @GovRonDeSantis Lifted all #Covid19 restrictions in Florida. Let’s see what happened to the reproductive number: R0 (9/25/2020): 0.97

R0 (10/6/2020): 0.97 (Today!) Despite no masks, no distancing, open clubs, bars. No Change!@ianmSC @justin_hart pic.twitter.com/YXiYa9I1wm — Ben (@BenMarten) October 6, 2020