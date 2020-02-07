Pelosi calls Senator McConnell a “cowardly” “rogue leader”

Speaker Pelosi and her fellow Democrats have elevated themselves to the role of guardians of the Constitution and boldly claim they know how the Founding Fathers would feel. These are the same people who call the Constitution “an old piece of paper” and portray the Founding Fathers as old, racist, rich, white men. They are the same people who tear down their statues.

Pelosi has exhibited childish, petty behavior since the failure of her stunts, including the impeachment. presenting herself and Democrats as the true champions of the U.S.

In her latest temper tantrum, she railed about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as a “cowardly” “rogue leader.”

She began her statement linked below with this paragraph, “Today, the President and Senate Republicans have normalized lawlessness and rejected the system of checks and balances of our Constitution.  Our Founders put safeguards in the Constitution to protect against a rogue president.They never imagined that they would at the same time have a rogue leader in the Senate who would cowardly abandon his duty to uphold the Constitution.”

The California socialist Democrat is hateful and has done tremendous damage to our country and our Constitution, making her temper tantrum all the more frustrating.

She is like a dying, trapped animal screaming mindlessly into the wind.

Pelosi is trying to hijack the Senate’s rights, and will not accept the results of their trial, just as she didn’t accept the election.

Whatever these socialist Democrats don’t like, they destroy. They don’t like the Electoral College, so they want to tear it down. The Supreme Court doesn’t always go their way so they want to stack the court. They can’t win without naive and criminal foreigners here illegally, so they destroy our borders. Socialist Democrats want the power to control everyone.

  2. If Mitch has gone rogue it’s because he quit carrying the Democrats’ water. He and others like Lindsey Graham have learned their “friends on the other side of the aisle” aren’t their friends but rather idealistic foes and not friendly foes at that. Bipartisanship is supposed to work both ways and not only favor Democrats’ agenda.

