Andy Ngo’s Incredible Exposure of The Evil of The Influencers

M Dowling
Andy Ngo exposed a Democrat influencer who went to the lowest depths of deceit and manipulation to damage Governor Abbott, but worse than that are the influencers who spread his lies without once checking to see who and what he is.

A Democrat influencer claimed on Twitter that Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a representative to offer him money to pose with the governor for Uvalde. He falsely claimed his nephew died and another was shot in the face in Uvalde. The Left made the despicable lies go viral. The person behind the account is Jason R. Nauertz, 43, and he isn’t from Texas. He is from Spokane, Washington.

Nauertz’s story: he wouldn’t pose for the photo and they told him people get hurt and disappear all the time.

That’s not believable even on the face of it.

Jason R. Nauertz has claimed on Twitter to be a 9/11 responder, and a Purple Heart recipient. No one with his name has received a Purple Heart. In reality, he is an anti-Trump activist who has boasted about shooting at cars with Trump flags.

THE BLUE CHECK INFLUENCERS SPREAD IT AROUND WITHOUT VERIFYING

Leftist reporters and other blue checks made it go viral without checking the information.

Nauertz, who lied about the nephews in Uvalde, also claimed to be black on Facebook but his photos are of a white man.

GuvGeek
GuvGeek
3 minutes ago

If you’re on Twitter you’re not an Influencer; you’re a moron!.

