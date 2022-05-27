Andy Ngo’s Incredible Exposure of The Evil of The Influencers

Andy Ngo exposed a Democrat influencer who went to the lowest depths of deceit and manipulation to damage Governor Abbott, but worse than that are the influencers who spread his lies without once checking to see who and what he is.

A Democrat influencer claimed on Twitter that Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent a representative to offer him money to pose with the governor for Uvalde. He falsely claimed his nephew died and another was shot in the face in Uvalde. The Left made the despicable lies go viral. The person behind the account is Jason R. Nauertz, 43, and he isn’t from Texas. He is from Spokane, Washington.

Nauertz’s story: he wouldn’t pose for the photo and they told him people get hurt and disappear all the time.

That’s not believable even on the face of it.

Jason R. Nauertz has claimed on Twitter to be a 9/11 responder, and a Purple Heart recipient. No one with his name has received a Purple Heart. In reality, he is an anti-Trump activist who has boasted about shooting at cars with Trump flags.

THE BLUE CHECK INFLUENCERS SPREAD IT AROUND WITHOUT VERIFYING

Leftist reporters and other blue checks made it go viral without checking the information.

An editor at the Austin Chronicle (@YorkshireTX) was among them. https://twitter.com/YorkshireTX/status/1529953813226037248

Multiple Pulitzer-winning LA Times columnist Patt Morrison helped amplify the claims. https://twitter.com/pattmlatimes/status/1529955867633647617

@cbs46 news anchor @shongables amplified the claim a #Uvalde family member was offered cash to pose with Gov. @GregAbbott_TX, as did @KeithOlbermann, who frequently falls for hoaxes. @USATODAY digital producer @BGisBrandonGray as well.

Left-wing activist Amy Siskind, who has shared many hoaxes, amplified the claim. @SassyMamainLA, an editor for Entertainment Weekly (@EW), called for the FBI to investigate Gov. Abbott. https://twitter.com/SassyMamainLA/status/1529955486119993346

Actress Rosanna Arquette thanked Jason Nauertz for his “courage.” https://twitter.com/RoArquette/status/1529990234242289664

Katie Hall, a reporter for the Austin newspaper @statesman and chair of the @austinnewsguild

reached out to Jason Nauertz to ask him to help her amplify his claims. https://archive.ph/g9ygXhttps://twitter.com/Katie_Statesman/status/1529955901733539840

Other journalists such as Teresa Woodward, and Eleanor Dearman, also spread the lie.

Nauertz, who lied about the nephews in Uvalde, also claimed to be black on Facebook but his photos are of a white man.

FOLLOW THE THREADS

This thread from a man who claims @GregAbbott_TX sent a representative to offer money to pose w/the governor for #Uvalde has gone ultra-viral with the left. But I looked into who is really behind the account. Jason R. Nauertz, 43, is not from Texas. He’s from Spokane, Wash. https://t.co/DogHRknaxs pic.twitter.com/VUjuZsbclB — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 27, 2022

Many left-wing verified accounts have amplified the claims & made it go viral with no independent scrutiny. It conforms to their bias so that’s good enough to be true. An editor at the Austin Chronicle (@YorkshireTX) was among them. https://t.co/Tfo8v0MjDk pic.twitter.com/qWy0vyHSN2 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 27, 2022

Other journalists also jumped on the story. https://t.co/7sL6gm2h23 pic.twitter.com/JEmyVqVjZn — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 27, 2022

Actress Rosanna Arquette thanks Jason Nauertz for his “courage.” https://t.co/B8HUWsU6h0 pic.twitter.com/3puQLISmLc — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 27, 2022

Jason R. Nauertz also claimed to have been a prisoner of war, a 9/11 first responder, a Purple Heart recipient, having another nephew killed prior to #Uvalde, & being offered a bribe by Gov. @GregAbbott_TX. https://t.co/REzdPIUDY1 pic.twitter.com/wOtutHilWe — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 27, 2022

