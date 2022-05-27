Good News-Bad News – WaPo Tells the Truth But the Truth Is Dire

The Washington Post told the truth about the dire and catastrophic conditions of Ukrainian forces in what could only be a shock to people who religiously adhere to the hopeful and rosy narratives from legacy media.

WaPo correspondent and author of the article, Sudarsan Raghavan, emphasized the fact that “Ukrainian leaders project an image of military invulnerability against Russia. But commanders offer a more realistic portrait of the war, where outgunned volunteers describe being abandoned by their military brass and facing certain death at the front.”

We have been fed endless propaganda and one-sided narratives that went without questioning or investigation. The truth is horrible and we are funding it. We are funding the deaths of these troops and prolonging the agony.

The fakestream media took a side and told us their version of what was happening without looking into any of it.

The Washington Post report admits to the enormous propaganda emanating from a pro-Kiev, pro-West narrative from day one.

“Videos of assaults on Russian tanks or positions are posted daily on social media. Artists are creating patriotic posters, billboards and T-shirts. The postal service even released stamps commemorating the sinking of a Russian warship in the Black Sea.”

The report then highlights the undertrained, poorly commanded and equipped, rag-tag force of mostly volunteers in the East who find themselves increasingly surrounded by the numerically superior Russian military which has penetrated almost the entire Donbas region.

“Ukraine, like Russia, has provided scant information about deaths, injuries, or losses of military equipment. But after three months of the war, this company of 120 men is down to 54 because of deaths, injuries, and desertions,” the report reads as it follows one particular battalion.

The report’s sources speak out despite the threat of being court-martialed amid a heavily controlled information flow:

“War breaks people down,” said Serhiy Haidai, head of the regional war administration in Luhansk province, acknowledging many volunteers were not properly trained because Ukrainian authorities did not expect Russia to invade. But he maintained that all soldiers are taken care of: “They have enough medical supplies and food. The only thing is there are people that aren’t ready to fight.”

“both men spoke to The Washington Post on the record, knowing they could face a court-martial and time in military prison…Hours after The Post interviewed Lapko and Khrus, members of Ukraine’s military security service arrived at their hotel and detained some of their men…” — Mark Ames (@MarkAmesExiled) May 26, 2022

Related