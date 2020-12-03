Angry business owner interrupts a TV broadcast

An angry business owner interrupted a TV broadcast with the tragic hard truth. It’s terrible and it’s true. Why is the Kennedy Space Center getting millions but this man isn’t getting what he needs for his survival?
This is a tyranny.
Unfortunately, it is going to get worse.
They’ll really be mad when the bail ins start. That’s when they bail into your bank account and help themselves. Don’t mind if I do comrade, it’s for the good of the collective.
Under the cashless society you’ll have all weekend to spend your mommygov bucks then it resets to zero on Monday.
Everyone will get the same amount in the interest of the precious indispensable equality.
Welcome to the man made utopia.