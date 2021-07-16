Angry Psaki and Fox reporter argue over Biden ‘spying’ on FB users

















Jen Psaki got into a very intense back-and-forth with Fox News’s Peter Doocy during today’s presser. In her customary tone and with the usual smirk, she responded to Doocy’s question about the government “spying on peoples’ Facebook profiles looking for vaccine misinformation.

An unhappy Psaki said “that was quite a loaded and inaccurate question…”

Psaki wants everyone to believe there is nothing to see. “It’s publicly available information…” she said.

Doocy asked about the twelve people the Surgeon General is singling out as providing 65% of the misinformation. He wanted to know if the twelve people knew the Surgeon General was going through their FB profile. She didn’t like question.

We’ve been thinking about the twelve people. We think we know who they are and would put Alex Berenson and Tucker on the list. The doctor who invented the mRNA technology might have made the list. Bret Weinstein?

They aren’t giving out misinformation but Democrats don’t like what they have to say.

In any case, the angry exchange continued. Psaki doesn’t like to be questioned.

Doocy tried to explain that people think it’s a case of Big Brother. People likely think that because it is.

Watch:

