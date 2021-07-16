TX Dem, who fled rather than do her job, washes underwear in hotel room

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Texas Dem who fled the state rather than do her job and negotiate a voter integrity bill actually thinks the photo below bears witness to the great sacrifice she is making.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. Epic snark, the people have spoken and they no likey Big Steal and Zimbabwe transformation!
    Confucius say, commie is Aso!

Leave a Reply