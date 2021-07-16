Psaki wants people banned from the Internet if they post ‘misinformation’

















White House press secretary Jen Psaki seemed to say Friday that people on social media “shouldn’t be banned from one platform and not others” if they post “misinformation online,” namely about COVID-19 vaccines.

In other words, ban them from the Internet — everywhere!

“So a couple of the steps that we have, you know, that could be constructive for the public health of the country are providing for Facebook or other platforms to measure and publicly share the impact of misinformation on their platform, and the audience it’s reaching, also with the public, with all of you, to create robust enforcement strategies that bridge their properties and provide transparency about rules, you shouldn’t be banned from one platform and not others, if you, for providing misinformation out there,” Psaki told reporters during a White House briefing.

She added: “Taking faster action against harmful posts, as you all know, information travels quite quickly.”

This is where they are going. It’s like burning the books. The government will decide what you are allowed to see and to say.

Earlier we pointed to the angry exchange on the issue between Jen Psaki and Peter Doocy. She said the government isn’t banning or flagging anyone, but in light of other comments she has made over the past couple of days, that’s not believable.

Totalitarians Want to Ban Us

On a slightly different note, the media wants to ban the unvaccinated from the public square.

Recently, CNN medical advisor Leana Wen said the government has to make unvaccinated people hurt. Within a week, Obama’s inept HHS Secretary Kathleen Sibelius said unvaccinated people should be denied work and kept away from children.

Now we know where they got the idea – from Chinese communists.

A local government in China has banned unvaccinated Chinese residents from entering public venues such as shopping malls, public transport stations, and supermarkets.

Meanwhile, public servants across China will also have their salaries suspended or be denied work for not getting vaccinated, the government notice said.

According to a July 13 government report in Tanghe, a county located in landlocked Henan Province, only proof of vaccination or contraindication to vaccination will grant a citizen access to local public places including public transportation.

Meanwhile, employees or contractors who do not get vaccinated, will not be paid, nor be allowed to work, said an official notice on vaccination promotion, issued by Tanghe Command Center for COVID-19 Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

My only question is, does the CCP get their ideas from Democrats or is it the reverse?

