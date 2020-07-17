Annoying Chris Wallace is trending for his moment with the President

Chris Wallace interviewed President Trump Friday and was his usual anti-Trump self. He caught President Trump up with his claim that Joe Biden said he would defund the police. It’s not written in any of the documents Biden has posted but President Trump thought it was.

Wallace laughed with Bill Hemmer after the interview because the President wrong and couldn’t find it in any documents. The left on social media is calling him a liar when President Trump obviously thought he had the correct information. We think he wasn’t far off, read on.

Watch:

Trump interrupts interview to show proof that Biden plans to defund the police. It did not go well pic.twitter.com/ZwEwFpmcOg — Peter Wade 🤦‍♂️ (@brooklynmutt) July 17, 2020

When I posted Biden’s recent comments that would lead one to believe he said he’d defund the police, it was taken down by Facebook. The fact-checkers took my article down and said it’s not true. So, I got caught up in the same bind President Trump did.

However, President Trump might have been thinking of this next exchange at This Now. Go to 2:50 especially where he says “absolutely” to the question, “can we agree that we can redirect some of the funding?” In order to redirect some funding, you have to take it from the police. He also took note of the military equipment given to police, said they don’t need that and they become the enemy of the people as a result.

To make #BlackLivesMatter, we need to redirect money away from police departments into mental health care, affordable housing, good jobs & restorative justice. I asked Joe Biden what he thinks about this approach. Watch his answer. pic.twitter.com/vnXhhhw7Rx — Ady Barkan (@AdyBarkan) July 8, 2020