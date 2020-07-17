Nick Cannon sent out concerning tweets

Nick Cannon recently lost his gig on Viacom CBS which he has had since 1998 because of anti-white and somewhat anti-Semitic comments he made during an interview.

He really hates white people. That was clear.

Cannon offered an apology that was a bit overdone, but he didn’t apologize for his anti-white comments.

His apology:

“First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed. While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement. I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me. I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.”

He only apologized to his Jewish brothers and sisters. Cannon still hates white people, perhaps just white people he disagrees with.

Some in the black community were angered by the statement and felt he groveled.

CONCERNING TWEETS

Then, last night, Cannon wrote two tweets that sounded a little suicidal. He needs some help. If you look at some of the responses, you’ll find a fair amount of racist people and nice people too who are concerned about him.

I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth🙏🏾💙 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 17, 2020

Y’all can have this planet. I’m out! — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 17, 2020

In this next clip, he explains why he’s racist on a show called, “Everyday Racism:”