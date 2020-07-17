Bubba Wallace was booed when he was introduced, cheered when he crashed

Bubba Wallace, who is black, is the pro-Black Lives Matter race car driver who was distressed by what he said was a noose hanging in his garage. After an investigation by 15 agents, it was determined it was a loop used to pull the garage door down.

It had been hanging there since at least last year and no one could know he would be in that garage months later. In fact, no one was caught on video entering or leaving the garage.

Bubba also said he never saw it, but was told about it.

He did make quite a scene, suggesting the white people at NASCAR were racists. In a show of solidarity, all the employees and drivers marched behind him — when they thought it was a noose.

When he was introduced at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, he was booed and when he crashed, people cheered.

They might see him as a hoaxer or it could be over the confederate flag ban they blame him for getting in place.

Wallace, the only Black driver racing full-time in NASCAR, had been in discussions with NASCAR executives about a confederate flag ban in the days before the announcement. It came two days after Wallace said on CNN that he thought the flag should be prohibited at NASCAR tracks.

Bubba Wallace was also booed when he was introduced, and many cheered when he crashed. NASCAR still has a lot of work to do to back up its position. The group Justice 4 Diversity held signs along Speedway Blvd. after the race. — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) July 16, 2020

Watch: