Another 1600 mail-in ballots show up in a closet in NJ two months late

Here is more evidence mail-in voting is third world voting.NBC News reported that officials have counted more than 1,600 ballots from New Jersey’s July 7 primary that were found last week in a “mislabeled” bin.

The 1,666 ballots from Sussex County were placed in a “secure area” at the county election office and were not discovered until Thursday, the New Jersey Herald reported.

Who is to say they were secure? Where’s the evidence of chain of custody? And what about the fact that the primary was two months ago?

The newly tallied votes “did not change the outcome” of any races, but that isn’t the point. This is just one example of what will happen in November when the blue states start counting ballots and find them in closets and car trunks months later.

It was not clear how the ballots were placed in the mislabeled bin for this primary. It won’t be in November either.

No developed country allows mail-in voting due to the many opportunites for fraud, just the USA.

NO ADVANCED COUNTRY DOES THIS

Most developed countries, especially in Europe, ban mail-in voting to fight vast fraud and vote-buying that had threatened the integrity of their elections, according to an exhaustive review of voting rules and histories in over 30 major nations.

In the European Union, 63% have put a ban on mailing in ballots except for citizens living overseas. Another 22% have imposed a ban even for those overseas. And most of those that allow mail-in ballots require some form of photo ID to get one, according to the report from the Crime Prevention Research Center shared with Secrets, The Washington Examiner reported.

“These countries have learned the hard way about what happens when mail-in ballots aren’t secured. They have also discovered how hard it is to detect vote-buying when both those buying and selling the votes have an incentive to hide the exchange,” said author John R. Lott, the center’s president.

Expect complete chaos in November. If you want to be sure your vote counts, vote in person. Otherwise, your vote could end up in a closet somewhere.