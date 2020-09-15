Joe Biden also says it’s a Harris/Biden ticket

Yesterday, Kamala Harris slipped and called their planned future administration, the Harris/Biden administration. Today, Joe Biden said the same thing. Since there was a lot of chatter about Kamila’s slip, it’s especially odd to hear it again from Joe Biden. He obviously knows he won’t be running anything.

Watch:

Comes one day after thishttps://t.co/HXYCb620l5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 15, 2020

Now that it’s a Harris ticket, it’s important to make note of some of Harris’s plans.

There Go Our Guns

She will seize your guns. If Congress doesn’t come up with a law she likes, she’ll seize guns via executive order.

Reparations

She plans reparations without end. She told Jemele Hill in July, reparations won’t simply be some cash payouts, they will be money redistributed to African-Americans based on the color of their skin from whites based on the color of their skin.

The ‘female Obama’ declared that money “wasn’t enough” and suggested reparations of a sort without end.

“So that’s why I’m reluctant to have a simple answer to it because, frankly, I don’t believe that writing a check is gonna be enough,” Harris told Hill.

NEW episode of Jemele Hill is UnBothered is now up. My guest is Senator @KamalaHarris. We discuss her policies, the attacks on her blackness and the controversy over her criminal justice record. Download/subscribe FOR FREE, only on @Spotify —> https://t.co/RlDXOBQ7Rr pic.twitter.com/qUflmh751M — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 15, 2019

The Vote

She wants everyone to vote — 16 year-olds, bombers, everyone:

Kamala Harris: “We should have that conversation” about allowing the Boston Marathon bomber to vote from prison. pic.twitter.com/TOqIlKYuQY — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 23, 2019

Electoral College

She’s really open to abolishing the Electoral College. There goes the Republic.

“I’m open to the discussion,” Harris said in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “There’s no question that the popular vote has been diminished in terms of making the final decision about who’s the president of the United States and we need to deal with that, so I’m open to the discussion.”

She seems to think the absurd Green New Deal is affordable and, if it isn’t, it’s not about costs.