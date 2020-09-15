Kamala greeted in Florida: “No Communista. No Socialista” & “Apoyen La Policia”

President Trump’s Hispanic supporters in South Florida were waiting to send a message to Sen. Kamala Harris as she landed on her first trip to Miami after being named Joe Biden’s running mate.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee targeted Hispanic and black voters in the area on her trip Thursday, fundraising in Miami-Dade County, and pandering to the Latino community. Joe is safely ensconced in his basement in Delaware.

Venezuelan and Cuban immigrants support Donald Trump since they know what the Harris-Biden ticket leads to — socialism and communism.

“No Communista. No Socialista” and “Apoyen La Policia” [support the police] read signs being held by the Miami-based Trump supporters.

Even in places with Puerto Ricans who largely vote Democrat, there were no excited crowds to greet her.

Watch the clips:

Kamala Harris was not well received in Florida today. President Trump’s Hispanic supporters came out to make it clear that we reject her socialist policies! pic.twitter.com/gF51IM2ezt — Equipo Trump – Text VAMOS to 88022 (@EquipoTrump) September 10, 2020

You are not welcome in Miami! No eres bienvenida en Miami! https://t.co/cafHfYwXEl — AZ es mi Casa – Sun Devil (@GabriellaJo22) September 15, 2020

#LatinosForTrump letting Kamala Harris know that they do not want her Socialism!!pic.twitter.com/qWlh9lbBez — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) September 15, 2020

🚨🚨 NEW AD Joe Biden has promised to be “the most progressive” president in American history. Hispanics know EXACTLY what that would mean. #LatinosForTrump pic.twitter.com/MxYFTo9Llf — Equipo Trump – Text VAMOS to 88022 (@EquipoTrump) August 3, 2020

Florida loves Trump: