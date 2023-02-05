Another $2.1 Billion in Security Aid and Terrifying Weapons to Ukraine

by JD

A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon, you’re talking about a lot of money. How does your $ 50,000-a-year salary fit into this extraordinary expenditure? No problem; if the economy doesn’t collapse, your children and grandchildren can pay for it. It’s hard to keep track of the billions going to Ukraine. It seems like at least $2 billion a month, along with the $80+ billion Congress approved. Roughly, we’re talking 6.7 billion a month to pay for everything in Ukraine.

The Sentinel reported in January that Biden was asking the US to send $2.2 billion, longer-range missiles, a glider bomb, support equipment for Patriot air defense systems, precision-guided munitions, and Javelin anti-tank weapons. This is part of that package.

It’s now official that we are sending another $2.1 billion to Ukraine for security. We are also depleting our weaponry as we look to potential wars with Russia and China. Is it terrifying to anyone yet?

Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters at a briefing Friday that a significant new package of security assistance will be donated to Ukraine.

Krystal & Saagar on the media gaslighting over Ukraine "We are talking about a nuclear-armed superpower that we are engaged in a proxy war with, and you are not allowed to say how does this end? What do we do for a negotiated settlement?"@krystalball @esaagar @joerogan pic.twitter.com/xBidP1eWZb — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 5, 2023

We can’t be sure of what Ukraine will do. Everything the US ruled out is now on the table. When do we put boots on the ground?

If our weapons hit Crimea, we will be at war with a nation that sees us as an existential threat and is aligned with China.

Our redlines have evaporated.

Krystal on NATO crossing Russia's redline "There were diplomatic cables with NATO allies and US officials who were all saying Russia has a redline here regarding floating Ukraine NATO membership… Now, you can't acknowledge US policy leading to this."@krystalball @joerogan pic.twitter.com/iplRAmhn1p — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 5, 2023

