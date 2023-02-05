Another $2.1 Billion in Security Aid and Terrifying Weapons to Ukraine

by JD
A billion here, a billion there, and pretty soon, you’re talking about a lot of money. How does your $ 50,000-a-year salary fit into this extraordinary expenditure? No problem; if the economy doesn’t collapse, your children and grandchildren can pay for it. It’s hard to keep track of the billions going to Ukraine. It seems like at least $2 billion a month, along with the $80+ billion Congress approved. Roughly, we’re talking 6.7 billion a month to pay for everything in Ukraine.
The Sentinel reported in January that Biden was asking the US to send $2.2 billion, longer-range missiles, a glider bomb, support equipment for Patriot air defense systems, precision-guided munitions, and Javelin anti-tank weapons. This is part of that package.
It’s now official that we are sending another $2.1 billion to Ukraine for security. We are also depleting our weaponry as we look to potential wars with Russia and China. Is it terrifying to anyone yet?
Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told reporters at a briefing Friday that a significant new package of security assistance will be donated to Ukraine.
“Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces a significant new package of security assistance for Ukraine,” Gen. Ryder said during the press conference on the Chinese spy balloon. “This includes the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $425 million, as well as $1.75 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds.”
“The Presidential Drawdown is the thirty-first such drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine,” he continued.
Gen. Ryder said that the US had given $32 billion to Ukraine since 2014 and 29.3 billion during the Biden regime.
That’s just security assistance. It doesn’t include humanitarian and other types of terrifying assistance of over $100 billion.
We are told it’s worth it as we chance World War III with nuclear nations.
JOE ROGAN’S SHOW ADDRESSED TAX DOLLARS TO UKRAINE
We have given double what the rest of the world has given to Ukraine. In one year, it surpasses what we gave the Afghan military in twenty years. It surpasses all that we gave Vietnam between 1956 and 1975.
And we’re still spending.
They discuss it honestly in the clips. We need to debate this issue since we might be getting ourselves into World War III. “It’s ‘f-ing’ terrifying.”
Krystal & Saagar on the media gaslighting over Ukraine
"We are talking about a nuclear-armed superpower that we are engaged in a proxy war with, and you are not allowed to say how does this end? What do we do for a negotiated settlement?"@krystalball @esaagar @joerogan pic.twitter.com/xBidP1eWZb
We can’t be sure of what Ukraine will do. Everything the US ruled out is now on the table. When do we put boots on the ground?
If our weapons hit Crimea, we will be at war with a nation that sees us as an existential threat and is aligned with China.
Our redlines have evaporated.
Krystal on NATO crossing Russia's redline
"There were diplomatic cables with NATO allies and US officials who were all saying Russia has a redline here regarding floating Ukraine NATO membership… Now, you can't acknowledge US policy leading to this."@krystalball @joerogan pic.twitter.com/iplRAmhn1p
Anyone have the tally on how much money Biden has gifted to the ultra corrupt Ukrainians?
…”Russia’s unprovoked and illegal invasion…” These criminal warmongers REALLY believe their own lies…and that we are ALL idiots…