Another Week, Another $2.2B+ and a Glide Bomb to Zelensky

According to Reuters, Joe Biden is sending another $2.2B to Ukraine. He’s also sending longer-range missiles for the first time. Billions every week in addition to the big chunks that Congress sends every six months to Ukraine. They’re sending a glide bomb too.
Two anonymous US officials provided the information to Reuters. “It is also expected to include support equipment for Patriot air defense systems, precision-guided munitions, and Javelin anti-tank weapons,” they added.
The money comes from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). The funds will go in part for “a new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) made by Boeing Co (BA.N), which has a range of 94 miles (150 km).”
The longer range of the GLSDB glide bomb could allow Ukraine to hit targets that have been out of reach.
Obviously everybody is considered as ‘cannon fodder’….the escalation is NOT a coincidence…
Russia is at war. How could they see this as anything but escalation.
Rather that discouraging Russian, it is a reason to push the war faster and more brutally to break the Ukrainian will to fight.
When the USA wanted to end WW 2 more quickly, it used nuclear weapons. Why wouldn’t Russia?
Maybe deep state (O’Biden Admin) want Putin to use nuclear so they can scream louder Russia bad!
The problem is if Putin goes Limited Nuclear in Ukraine, we can’t respond. Any response on Russian Soil would ensure the total destruction of Europe in under 15 Minutes. Europe would be destroyed before our missiles even reach Russia. If I was a European, I would be stopping the US escalation. Even a nuclear retaliation on Russian Troops in Ukraine could result in a direct attack on European Nuclear assets to eliminate that immediate threat.
In addition, a response from American Land Bases would have the potential for total destruction of the East Cost and West Coast from both Russia and China. The Heartland would be saved as what both Russia and China want is America’s Bread Basket.
Traitor Joe is a very dangerous senile moron that needs to be removed from the Presidency Immediately. Heels up Harris is no better. This Stolen Election stuff is now more dangerous than most Americans realize because it’s just too dangerous to even contemplate and the Media is to blame.
Russia is in a far better position to survive a nuclear war than the US. Russians have taken Civil Defense seriously while we have kept telling ourselves that Nuclear War will never happen. Sticking your head in the sand just gets your ass blown off!