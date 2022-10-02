Another Appointee in the White House for a Job No One Needs

Joe Biden or whoever pulls his strings appointed Ron Klain’s wife to the new position of Biodiversity Czar. Her specialty is oceans and the invented problem of water insecurity.

Ron Klain, Biden’s Chief of Staff, is the unelected president, at least for the day-to-day business or perhaps more.

As the tweet indicates, we have plenty of conservationists on the ready involved in the government. This can’t be a good thing. Everything he does is tied to climate change and the UN and World Economic Forum.

Klain’s wife, Monica Medina, will serve as the assistant secretary of state. She will focus on oceans and the environment. One thing you can be sure of is it means a lot more rules, regulations, and banning of fossil fuels.

She will oversee threats to plants, animals, and water worldwide. It’s the first time the State Department links biodiversity and water issues in one role.

“The loss of nature and rising water insecurity are global health threats that must be confronted together,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet.

Everything is climate change, and it’s for power.

Medina will be the Biden administration’s special envoy for biodiversity and water resources.

I smell the water rule! Hopefully, I’m wrong.

The Supreme Court struck down Obama’s water rule giving him power over all the water on public and private property. It covered puddles.

The Supreme Court reined in Obama’s Clean Water Act. Can you see where this might go with all the movement to take over farmland because of farting cows and such?

THE REINING IN

In a 5–4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the Trump-era Section 401 Certification Rule for the Clean Water Act. California tried to end 401, and that would have caused serious harm to several states.

The April decision was in response to an application filed on March 21 by a group of states and energy industry associations. The filing was against an October decision from the Northern District of California to restore the rule.

In their application, the group stated that they would “suffer irreparable harm” if the rule remains in place.

Section 401 has been utilized to block natural gas pipelines and other projects.

It is a massive land grab.

The leftists changed the definition of water to get around a SCOTUS decision and pass this rule.

The Supreme Court of the United States defined the meaning of ‘water’ as ‘navigable water.’ The EPA redefined it as all ‘connected water’ and redefined ‘connected water as all water. They did that to assume the power to regulate every body of water in the United States.

Conceivably, any water under their definition could even include ditches and puddles on private property.

Who is Monica Medina? ▪ Wife of WH Chief-of-Staff Ron Klain

▪ Green New Deal Supporter

▪ Owns Our Daily Planet, a website on “how climate change is connected to social justice”

▪ Pushed Sharpie-gate in 2019https://t.co/eaQlBl8Qnd

More at @DConservPodcast today — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) September 29, 2022

Why on Earth would such a diplomatic position be created? We already have wildlife/conservation agencies. https://t.co/YCvl3nzGyJ — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) September 29, 2022

Related