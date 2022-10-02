Michigan Gov. Won’t Comment on Shooting of Elderly GOP Canvasser

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won’t criticize the shooting of an 84-year-old pro-life woman by a man after she went to his house to canvass. The man claims his finger just slipped onto the trigger by accident.

Right!

The woman had been canvassing against Proposal 3 in Lake Odessa, which would “write a broad new right to ‘reproductive freedom’ into the Michigan Constitution, invaliding a 1931 abortion ban and potentially other existing regulations,” according to Bridge Michigan.

Michigan State Police told Fox News that the woman had been previously passing out pamphlets before a heated discussion with the man’s wife and subsequent gunshot. Police confirmed that she was shot in the shoulder and that she was released from the hospital following treatment. Her case remains open.

Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon discussed it on Fox News.

Republican Nominee for Gov. of Michigan Tudor Dixon: “It’s time to send the Democrats to the basement permanently, because you’ve woken up the mama bears and we’re ready to fight.” pic.twitter.com/rXrzVDD7bP — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 1, 2022

