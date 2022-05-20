Interior Secretary Wants to Shut It All Down But Doesn’t Know It

Senator Joe Manchin addressed Interior Secretary Dem Haaland’s intention of shutting down all of our fossil fuel leasings. She wants to shut it all down. He presented a press release saying that any further oil and gas leases are not going to happen.

This took place yesterday during a Senate Energy Committee hearing.

The Conservative Treehouse had this first. It truly is epic as they say. She was clueless and could think of nothing to say. She was terrible all during the hearing. We put one clip up. She’s only in the position because she is a Native-American woman. Maybe she’s even LGBTQIA for all we know. She had NO background for this position and she’s not particularly bright. But, she is a far-left radical. She stormed the Interior Department once but that was okay because she is a progressive.

Everyone in the Biden Regime is incompetent.

Watch the person off screen to her left pass her the things she is supposed to say. When it comes to the skill of thinking on her feet, she has no skill:

