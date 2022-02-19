Another Dem to Retire, Bringing the Number to THIRTY!

Democrats have a slim majority in the House and losing 30 representatives to retirement or some other office puts them in danger of losing their majority. This is the largest number of retirements since 1992.

It marks just the third time since 1978 that either party has seen at least 30 retirements in a single cycle, according to figures tallied by the non-partisan Brookings Institution. The last instance was just four years ago, in the 2018 midterms, when 34 House Republicans made for the exits. It led to the GOP losing 41 seats and the majority.

Biden’s Democrats will have a tougher time, unless they cheat, of course. Between Biden’s sagging approval ratings, a stalled socialist policy agenda in Congress, nationwide redistricting, and the historical trend that the incumbent president’s party tends to lose seats in midterm elections, the odds are in Republican’s favor.

There are others thinking of retiring so 30 might not be the final number.

Democrats are running on spending trillions of dollars [causing inflation]. They are also running on lies, literally. The DCCC now wants Democrats to lie about their agenda for the past several years, according to Politico. Nancy Pelosi has already begun. Recently, she corrected Cori Bush said defunding the police is not what they represent. She also said recently that Democrats are for “safe and secure borders.”

Here’s the current list of House Democrats not running for reelection in 2022. Some of them are retiring, and others are changing course and choosing to run for another office:

Ann Kirkpatrick AZ-02 (Retiring) Jackie Speier CA-14 (Retiring) Karen Bass CA-37 (Running for mayor) Lucille Roybal-Allard CA-40 (Retiring) Alan Lowenthal CA-47 (Retiring) Stephanie Murphy FL-07 (Retiring) Val Demings FL-10 (Running for Senate) Charlie Crist FL-13 (Running for governor) Bobby Rush IL-01 (Retiring) Cheri Bustos IL-17 (Retiring) John Yarmuth KY-03 (Retiring) Anthony Brown MD-04 (Running for attorney general) Brenda Lawrence MI-14 (Retiring) K. Butterfield NC-01 (Retiring) David Price NC-04 (Retiring) Albio Sires NJ-08 (Retiring) Tom Suozzi NY-03 (Running for governor) Tim Ryan OH-13 (Running for Senate) Peter DeFazio OR-04 (Retiring) Conor Lamb PA-17 (Running for Senate) Mike Doyle PA-18 (Retiring) Eddie Bernice Johnson TX-30 (Retiring) Filemon Vela TX-34 (Retiring) Peter Welch VT-AL (Running for Senate) Ron Kind WI-03 (Retiring) Ed Perlmutter CO-07 (Retiring) Jim Langevin RI-02 (Retiring) Jerry McNerney CA-09 (Retiring) Jim Cooper TN-04 (Retiring) Kathleen Rice NY-04 (Retiring)

