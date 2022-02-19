Jeffrey Epstein’s French Model-Pimp Pal Found Hanging in His Cell

A French fashion agent linked to Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on Friday night, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Jean-Luc Brunel, 76, had been indicted and remanded in custody in December 2020 following accusations of rape and sexual assault of minors – including three 12-year-old sisters.

He was also being probed over human trafficking and being part of a criminal conspiracy amid his association with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Described previously as the pedo multimillionaire’s “best mate” & “pimp”, he is believed to have been a key member of Epstein’s inner circle.

The investigation was a preliminary inquiry into whether Epstein, the late financier and convicted sex offender, had committed sex crimes on French territory or against French victims.

Brunel was found in his cell in the Sante prison in Paris at around 1am on Saturday, the prosecutor’s office in the French capital said.

An investigation into the death has been opened.

Brunel had founded a modeling management company with Epstein, and allegedly pimped underage models. He also shared’ Prince Andrew ‘sex slave’ Virginia Roberts Guiffre, The Sun writes.

Brunel will likely take many of the secrets about Epstein and his horrific trafficking ring to the grave.

He had denied any wrongdoing related to his association with him.

His attorneys told Le Monde that the apparent suicide “was not driven by guilt, but by a deep sense of injustice.”

Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on further sex trafficking allegations.

