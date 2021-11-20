Another Democrat Mourning Criminals — Governor Evers

















The Governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, fanned the flames of division instead of standing with the jury in the Rittenhouse case.

He began by lamenting the death of the criminals in Kenosha and the wounding of the other criminal Antifa, all of whom attacked Kyle Rittenhouse. Evers also mourns the shooting of criminal Jacob Blake.

Governor Evers called for peace, but he’s not convincing after standing up for the attackers.

Here’s his statement:

Here’s my statement regarding the verdict in the Rittenhouse trial. pic.twitter.com/YekSP9F5Cb — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 19, 2021

